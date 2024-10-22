WATCH: Deion Sanders Press Conference ahead of Cincinnati
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will address the media following the Buffaloes' decisive 34-7 win over Arizona. Sanders’ press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be available via 9news.
The Buffaloes are returning home for a matchup against Cincinnati, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, marking the eighth national broadcast for Colorado this season. This sets a new program record for most games selected for network television in one season, surpassing last year’s total of five.
The Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, have exceeded last season’s win total, with Sanders throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the recent victory over Arizona. Travis Hunter, who exited the game due to a lingering shoulder injury, is expected to return for the Cincinnati game. Colorado has gained significant attention under Coach Prime, making history by having games scheduled to air on FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC all in the same season for the first time.
Looking ahead, the Buffaloes' remaining schedule features several notable matchups, including games against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State. With an impressive national television presence and increasing success on the field, the team’s visibility continues to rise under Sanders' leadership. As Colorado prepares for Cincinnati, they aim to continue their winning momentum and solidify their place in a competitive season.
2024 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
Aug. 29 - North Dakota State 31-26 W
Sept. 7 - Nebraska 28-10 L
Sept. 14 - Colorado State 28-9 W
Sept. 21 - Baylor 38-31 OT W
Sept. 28 - UCF 48-21 W
Oct. 12- Kansas State 31-28 L
Oct. 19 - Arizona 34-7 W
Saturday, Oct. 26 - 10:15 p.m. ET vs. Cincinnati - ESPN
Bye Week
Saturday, Nov. 9 - at Texas Tech
Saturday, Nov. 16 - vs. Utah
Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Kansas
Friday, Nov. 29- Noon ET- vs. Oklahoma State - ABC