WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Arizona
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is scheduled to address the media Tuesday, following the Buffaloes' narrow 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State. He'll be at the podium around 1 p.m. ET and the entire press conference will be streamed below.
Despite the defeat, the Buffs are already looking ahead to their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX from Arizona Stadium.
This Arizona game marks a significant milestone for Colorado, as it will be the seventh consecutive game this season that the Buffs will play on national television. This sets a new program record for the most network-televised games in a single season, surpassing last year's total of five. Additionally, under Coach Sanders' leadership, Colorado will make appearances on all four major networks—FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC—for the first time in school history.
Looking ahead, the Big 12 Conference has announced that Colorado's next home game against Cincinnati, scheduled for October 26, will have a late kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET. That game will be televised nationally on ESPN, adding to the Buffs' growing national exposure.
On the field, quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to impress, having thrown for 388 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas State. This was his fifth 300+ yard game this season, pushing his total past 2,000 yards. However, the Buffs are dealing with injuries to key players, including Travis Hunter, who left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. His status, along with that of Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller, and Terrell Timmons Jr., remains uncertain heading into the Arizona game.