WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Kansas State
Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Tuesday as the Buffaloes return from a much-needed bye week. His news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, where he is expected to discuss the team's preparation for their upcoming matchup against Kansas State on Saturday.
The Buffaloes are riding the momentum of a 48-21 victory over UCF in their last outing. In that game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who continues to live up to the high expectations placed on him, threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, helping the team match their win total from the previous season. The win was particularly special for Coach Prime, as it came in his home state of Florida.
One of the highlights of the game was Travis Hunter’s remarkable two-way performance. Hunter recorded both a touchdown catch and an interception in the game. After his pick, Hunter struck a Heisman pose, signaling his aspirations for college football's most prestigious individual award. His play has consistently proven why he was one of the most highly regarded recruits in the nation, and his contributions on both sides of the ball have been instrumental in the Buffs' success.
This week, Colorado faces the Kansas State Wildcats in a nationally televised game on ESPN, scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. With a prime time slot, the Buffaloes will have the chance to showcase their talents in front of a national audience once again.
Colorado football has seen unprecedented media coverage this season, with games airing across all major networks – FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC – for the first time in school history. Each of their seven games this season has been broadcast nationally, underscoring the immense interest surrounding Coach Prime’s program.
As they prepare for Kansas State, the Buffaloes will look to continue their strong form and build on their three-game winning streak.