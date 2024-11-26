WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Oklahoma State
Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET following a tough 37-21 loss to Kansas last Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The defeat marked a significant setback for the Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP), who now face slim hopes of advancing to the Big 12 Championship and earning a College Football Playoff berth.
The Kansas Jayhawks dominated the Buffs with an explosive performance from running back Devin Neal, who racked up 287 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns. Kansas outgained Colorado on the ground 331-42, with the Buffaloes unable to slow down the Jayhawks' offense, which did not punt or commit a turnover throughout the game. Colorado's loss dropped them to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press poll, underscoring the disappointment for a team that had been in control of its postseason destiny.
Coach Sanders acknowledged the team's missed opportunity after the loss, saying, "We controlled our own destiny. And we fumbled it." His press conference on Tuesday will likely touch on the team's struggles against Kansas, as well as their preparation for a critical matchup against Oklahoma State on Friday. The Buffaloes will need a win and outside help to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders won't be suspended for shoving ref vs. Kansas
Friday’s game at Folsom Field in Boulder may also serve as the final home appearance for Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Hunter remains a Heisman Trophy candidate, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a standout season. Both players are likely to weigh their futures in the coming weeks as the Buffs conclude their regular season.
The game against Oklahoma State kicks off at 10 a.m. Mountain time, with the Buffaloes hoping to bounce back and keep their slim championship hopes alive. Fans will look to Coach Sanders and his star players to deliver in what promises to be an emotional and pivotal game for Colorado.