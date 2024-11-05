WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Texas Tech
Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Tuesday morning as the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for a critical Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
This press conference, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, marks an important check-in for the Buffs as they return from a bye week ranked 21st in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Their upcoming game against Texas Tech will be broadcast nationally on FOX at 4 p.m. ET, with "Big Noon Kickoff" covering the event live from Lubbock. This exposure is a continuation of a historic season for Colorado, as they appear on all four major networks – FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC – within a single season, a first in the program's history.
In their last game before the bye week, the Buffaloes secured bowl eligibility with a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders demonstrated remarkable efficiency, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns to standout player Travis Hunter, while also rushing for a score. His performance was highlighted by an impressive streak, as he completed his first 15 passes – the most consecutive completions to start a game in Colorado's history.
The Big 12 Conference recently announced that Colorado’s next home game against Utah on November 16 at Folsom Field will have a noon ET kickoff on FOX. This game will mark one of eight network television appearances for Colorado this season, with all 11 of their games being shown on either ESPN or major network television, setting new program records.
Sanders and the Buffaloes have been on a hot streak, winning five of their last six games. With each game, Sanders and his team continue to draw national attention, demonstrating their relevance in the competitive Big 12 Conference. As Sanders addresses the media, fans and analysts alike will look for insights on how Colorado plans to maintain their momentum and handle the high stakes of their upcoming matchup against Texas Tech.