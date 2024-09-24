WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference ahead of UCF
Following an electrifying overtime victory over Baylor, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are now preparing for their upcoming matchup against the UCF Knights, set for Saturday afternoon.
The Buffaloes’ win over Baylor was nothing short of miraculous. It featured a thrilling last-second Hail Mary pass and a forced fumble in overtime by two-way star Travis Hunter. The victory marked another dramatic moment in Colorado's season, which has captivated the attention of college football fans nationwide. Immediately after the game, the Big 12 Conference announced that Colorado’s next contest, against Central Florida, would also be televised nationally, airing on FOX at 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
This upcoming game will be Colorado’s fifth straight to be featured on national television, highlighting the surge in interest around the Buffaloes this season. By doing so, Colorado has already matched its total number of nationally televised games from the 2023 season, which had been a record for the program.
Adding to the excitement, FOX has announced that its popular college football pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff," will be broadcast live from Orlando, marking another significant media spotlight for the Buffaloes. With games this season scheduled on FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC, Colorado is experiencing unprecedented national exposure. This combination of prime-time matchups and high-profile media coverage has helped elevate the Buffaloes into one of the most talked-about teams in the country under Sanders' leadership.