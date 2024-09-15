WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 34-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester
Colorado found themselves in an early 3-0 deficit against their in-state rival Colorado State in a highly anticipated matchup. The Rams came out strong, immediately putting pressure on the Buffaloes' defense and capitalizing on their opening drive to secure a field goal, setting the tone early in the game. The Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, struggled to find their rhythm in the opening minutes, facing a determined Rams defense that seemed intent on causing an upset.
However, Colorado’s response was swift and impactful. Sanders showcased his poise and precision, orchestrating a well-executed series of plays that moved the Buffaloes steadily down the field. The highlight of the drive came when Sanders connected with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester on a beautifully thrown 4-yard touchdown pass. Wester, known for his speed and playmaking ability, broke free from the coverage, and Sanders delivered a perfectly timed ball, hitting him in stride as he crossed into the end zone.
The duo came back for a 34-yard catch and run to put the Buffs up 14-3 at halftime. Sanders went 20-of-27 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
This second score not only electrified the CU portion of the crowd but also shifted the momentum firmly. It was a statement play that demonstrated the chemistry between Sanders and Wester, reflecting the explosive potential of Colorado’s offense under the leadership of Coach Prime. The quick strike was a turning point, igniting the Buffaloes’ confidence and setting the stage for what promised to be an intense and hard-fought game between the two rivals.