WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard vs. Utah
Shedeur Sanders demonstrated his poise and precision early in the first quarter against the Utah Utes, connecting with Will Sheppard on a 40-yard touchdown pass that gave Colorado a 7-3 lead at the 7:51 mark. The play was a testament to Sanders’ ability to rebound from adversity, as his first pass of the game had been intercepted by Utah linebacker Lander Barton, setting the Utes up with excellent field position. However, the Colorado defense rose to the occasion, limiting Utah to a field goal, which kept the game within reach for the Buffaloes.
The touchdown play itself was a masterpiece of timing and execution. Sanders dropped back, scanned the field, and delivered a perfectly placed ball downfield to Sheppard, who had gained a step on his defender. Sheppard made a clean catch in stride and sprinted into the end zone, energizing the Colorado sideline and setting the tone for what could be a competitive game.
This early success marked a notable shift for the Buffaloes, who have struggled at times this season to find offensive consistency early in games. Against a tough Utah defense, Sanders’ quick recovery from his interception showcased his leadership and mental toughness. Colorado’s ability to capitalize on big plays, like the touchdown pass to Sheppard, could be a critical factor in their efforts to close out the regular season on a high note.
The Rumble in the Rockies will be a critical moment in the schedule
The Buffs’ defense also deserves credit for its resilience following the interception. By forcing Utah to settle for three points instead of a touchdown, they provided Sanders and the offense with an opportunity to seize the momentum—a chance Sanders wasted no time in taking advantage of. With this dynamic start, Colorado signaled that it was ready to challenge Utah in a highly anticipated matchup.