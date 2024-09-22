WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 43-yard Hail Mary TD to LaJohntay Wester vs. Baylor
In a game filled with drama and high stakes, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered a stunning 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, tying the game at 31 and forcing overtime. With the Buffaloes trailing late in the fourth quarter, Sanders orchestrated a drive reminiscent of Kordell Stewart's famous "Miracle in Michigan" play from 1994. Like Stewart, Sanders showed tremendous poise under pressure, launching a deep ball into the end zone as the clock ticked down.
Wester, who had been a reliable target throughout the game, made an impressive catch amidst defenders, securing the touchdown that sent the Colorado fans into a frenzy. The play not only tied the game but also marked a pivotal moment in Sanders' young career, as he crossed the 300-yard passing mark with that incredible throw.
Sanders' ability to stay calm in such a high-pressure situation demonstrated his maturity and leadership on the field. His deep ball accuracy, combined with Wester's route running and hands, proved to be the perfect combination to keep Colorado’s hopes alive.
The touchdown was a defining moment in the game, showcasing Sanders' talent and his connection with his receivers. It brought back memories of Stewart's iconic play but added a new chapter to Colorado football's legacy.
The play exemplified the explosive potential of Coach Prime’s offense, led by Sanders, and set the stage for an intense overtime battle. Though the final result remained to be seen, the 43-yard touchdown solidified Sanders’ growing reputation as a clutch performer under pressure.