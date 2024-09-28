WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 47-yard touchdown to Will Shepard vs. UCF
In a thrilling first quarter filled with fireworks, Colorado Buffaloes safety Preston Hodge made a game-changing play against UCF. With UCF threatening to score, Hodge intercepted quarterback KJ Jefferson in the end zone, halting the drive and securing a touchback for Colorado. The pick set Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes’ offense up at the 20-yard line, and they immediately took advantage of the turnover.
On the ensuing drive, Colorado executed an 11-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a perfectly placed 23-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter. Hunter, showcasing his athleticism, walked into the end zone for his sixth touchdown of the season. The score gave Colorado a 7-0 lead with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter, and it seemed the Buffs had all the momentum.
However, UCF quickly responded with a huge play of their own. Running back RJ Harvey took a pass from KJ Jefferson 75 yards to the house, tying the game at 7-7 just 11 seconds later, with 3:38 left in the first quarter. The quick strike stunned Colorado, but Shedeur Sanders and the offense were unfazed.
On their next possession, Sanders showcased his deep ball accuracy, hitting wide receiver Will Sheppard with a beautifully thrown 47-yard touchdown pass. The perfectly timed throw allowed Sheppard to break free for the score, giving Colorado a 14-7 lead with just 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The first quarter ended with 256 combined total yards of offense, setting the stage for an action-packed game. Colorado’s explosive offense was firing on all cylinders, while UCF proved they wouldn’t go down without a fight.