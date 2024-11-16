WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 6-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard vs. Utah
Shedeur Sanders and Will Sheppard continued their strong connection against Utah, hooking up for their second touchdown of the game just before halftime to give No. 18 Colorado a commanding 21-9 lead. The 6-yard scoring play capped a well-executed drive, highlighted by an incredible catch from two-way superstar Travis Hunter that left fans and announcers in awe. FOX’s Gus Johnson couldn’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, “Give him the Heisman right now!” after Hunter’s acrobatic grab.
The drive began with Colorado’s offense operating with confidence, leaning on the chemistry between Sanders and his receivers. On a fourth down play, Hunter made a jaw-dropping catch down the sideline, fully extending to haul in a pass that seemed destined to fall incomplete. The play not only moved the chains but also energized the Buffaloes’ sideline and the Folsom Field crowd.
With momentum firmly in their favor, Sanders marched the offense into the red zone, where he found Sheppard for the decisive score. The touchdown, a perfectly placed ball to the back of the end zone, showcased Sanders’ poise under pressure and Sheppard’s sharp route running. It marked the second scoring connection of the day for the dynamic duo, further solidifying their role as key playmakers in Colorado’s explosive offense.
Meanwhile, Colorado’s defense continued to dominate, keeping the Utes’ struggling offense in check. The Buffaloes racked up four tackles for loss and two sacks in the first half, consistently disrupting Utah’s rhythm. Linebackers and defensive linemen swarmed to the ball, while the secondary, anchored by Hunter, shut down Utah’s passing game.
Utah’s offense, plagued by inefficiency and an inability to establish the run, could only manage three field goals in the first half. Colorado’s relentless pressure on quarterback Isaac Wilson forced hurried throws and missed opportunities, leaving the Utes searching for answers.
Heading into the second half, Colorado appeared in control, with Sanders and Sheppard leading a confident offense and the defense continuing to stifle the Utes. The Buffaloes’ mix of explosive plays and defensive dominance underscored why they remain a strong contender in the national rankings.