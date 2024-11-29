WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 69-yard touchdown pass to LaJonhtay Wester vs. Oklahoma State
On Senior Day in Boulder, the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes delivered a dominant performance, surging to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma State early in the second half. The highlight of the opening moments after halftime came at the 14:02 mark of the third quarter when Shedeur Sanders connected with LaJohntay Wester on a spectacular 69-yard touchdown. It marked the second scoring connection between the dynamic duo, as Sanders and Wester had already set the tone early with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Colorado a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Sanders has been nothing short of sensational in the Buffaloes' home finale. His precision, poise, and ability to command the offense have kept Oklahoma State’s defense on their heels throughout the game. Before the matchup, Sanders was honored with the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing his excellence as one of the nation's top senior quarterbacks. During the first half, Sanders etched his name into Colorado’s record books by setting the program’s single-season passing yardage mark, further cementing his legacy in Boulder.
The Buffaloes’ defense also played a crucial role in building the 28-0 lead, shutting down the Cowboys’ offense and creating opportunities for Sanders and the offense to capitalize. With Folsom Field rocking in celebration of the team’s seniors, Colorado looks poised to close the season with a statement win, led by their record-setting quarterback and explosive playmakers.