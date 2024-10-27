WATCH: Shedeur Sanders impressive touchdown run vs. Cincinnati
The Colorado Buffaloes got off to a great start in front of the sold-out crowd at Folsom Field. From the opening kickoff, they brought high energy and intensity, forcing Cincinnati into a quick three-and-out with no yards gained. This dominant defensive stand immediately handed the ball to Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes' offense, giving them prime field position to take control of the game.
On offense, Colorado moved with purpose, piecing together a meticulous 11-play, 64-yard drive that leaned heavily on the ground game. Seven of the opening scripted plays were designed runs, which kept Cincinnati’s defense on their heels and wore them down in the opening moments. Sanders led the team with poise, balancing play-calling and clock management effectively to chew up yards and keep the drive alive.
Capping off this strong start, Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for a 3-yard touchdown pass. It was Sanders' seventh touchdown pass of the season, an impressive milestone that further solidified his case as a Heisman hopeful. The score gave Colorado a 7-0 lead with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter, energizing the Folsom Field crowd.
Cincinnati responded swiftly, though, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby hitting Tony Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. But Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs quickly reclaimed momentum. Sanders led another powerful drive, culminating in a dazzling 4-yard touchdown run. This play, executed with Sanders' trademark athleticism and vision, put Colorado back on top as the clock expired at the end of the first quarter.
With a 14-7 lead, Colorado closed the opening quarter on a high note, fueled by the passion of their home crowd and setting the stage for a competitive game.