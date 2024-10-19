WATCH: Shedeur Sanders incredible 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard vs. Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes took a 21-7 lead over Arizona at the start of the second quarter in a game that saw both teams display their offensive firepower. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita led the Wildcats on a well-executed 10-play, 75-yard drive for their first score of the game, cutting into Colorado’s early 14-0 lead. Fifita’s poise and decision-making were key as Arizona capitalized on a mix of short passes and runs to move the chains, ultimately capping the drive with a touchdown.
However, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes quickly responded with a statement drive of their own. Sanders orchestrated an impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive, demonstrating his ability to make crucial plays when it mattered most. A key moment in the drive came on a fourth-and-4 situation, with Sanders delivering a clutch 14-yard pass to Travis Hunter, who made the grab to keep the drive alive.
Sanders continued to show his versatility and accuracy, and on the final play of the drive, he connected with wide receiver Will Sheppard for a 16-yard touchdown. Sheppard made a spectacular one-handed catch in the end zone, further electrifying the Buffaloes' offense and extending their lead to 21-7.
Through the first quarter and into the second, Sanders was highly efficient, completing 9-of-12 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to spread the ball around and keep Arizona’s defense on its heels was evident, with key contributions from playmakers like Hunter and Sheppard. With a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter, Colorado’s offense looked to continue building momentum while keeping Arizona in check.