WATCH: Shedeur Sanders touchdown shovel pass to Drelon Miller vs. Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes took an early 14-0 lead over Arizona midway through the first quarter, seizing momentum from the opening kickoff. Arizona attempted to catch the Buffaloes off guard with an onside kick, but the Buffs were prepared, recovering the ball on the Arizona 46-yard line. Shedeur Sanders and the offense quickly capitalized on the short field. In just five plays, they marched down to the 1-yard line, with running back Isaiah Augustave punching it in for the score, putting Colorado up 7-0.
On Arizona's ensuing possession, Colorado's defense stepped up. They forced a quick three-and-out, and linebacker Keaten Wade delivered a crucial sack on Arizona's quarterback Noah Fifita, halting any hopes of a response from the Wildcats.
With the ball back in Sanders' hands, the Buffaloes' offense continued its rhythm. Sanders orchestrated a methodical 9-play, 63-yard drive, showing his accuracy and poise. The drive culminated with a 1-yard shovel pass to wide receiver Drelon Miller, who powered into the end zone to extend Colorado's lead.
Sanders was flawless during the opening quarter, completing all five of his passing attempts for 71 yards and the touchdown to Miller. His efficiency and composure set the tone early for the Buffaloes, while Colorado's defense, led by Wade, applied relentless pressure on Arizona's offense. With a dominant performance in all phases of the game, Colorado quickly established control, putting Arizona on its heels and giving the Buffaloes an early advantage that they looked to build on.