WATCH: Travis Hunter 22-yard touchdown from Shedeur Sanders vs. CSU
Travis Hunter showcased his two-way talents in Colorado's dominant performance against the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Early in the fourth quarter, Hunter made his presence felt on defense with his first interception of the season, a pivotal moment that halted a CSU drive. Capitalizing on his momentum, Hunter shifted gears quickly, returning to the offense and securing a 21-yard touchdown reception—his second touchdown of the season. This remarkable sequence highlighted Hunter’s versatility, underscoring his value on both sides of the ball.
Hunter’s touchdown was part of a flurry of scoring that helped the Buffaloes extend their lead to 28-3 with 13:20 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders played a key role in Colorado's offensive outburst, throwing four touchdowns on the night. Sanders connected twice with LaJohntay Wester, first on a 4-yard pass and then on a 34-yard strike, showcasing the Buffaloes’ explosive offensive capabilities. Sanders also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter earlier in the game, illustrating their growing chemistry.
With Colorado in control, they are in a prime position to secure their seventh consecutive victory over CSU in the heated Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry. The Buffaloes' dominance in this game is a testament to their well-rounded team effort, with Hunter’s dynamic contributions being a major highlight. His interception and subsequent touchdown not only displayed his elite athleticism but also set the tone for Colorado’s defense and offense, solidifying their command of the game.
As Colorado inches closer to extending their winning streak in this storied rivalry, Hunter’s impact continues to elevate the team, reinforcing his status as one of the most electrifying players in college football.