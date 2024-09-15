WATCH: Travis Hunter incredible top shelf interception vs. CSU
Travis Hunter made a significant impact in Colorado’s matchup against the Colorado State Rams by recording his first interception of the season, showcasing his versatility and talent on both sides of the ball. The interception was a key moment in a game where the Buffaloes dominated defensively, helping them maintain control throughout.
Colorado carried a 21-3 lead into the fourth quarter, largely fueled by the performance of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw three touchdowns. Sanders connected with LaJohntay Wester twice—once on a 4-yard pass and again on a 34-yard strike—demonstrating a dynamic passing attack. He also found Hunter in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, adding to Hunter’s impact on the game.
The Buffaloes' commanding lead put them in an excellent position to secure their seventh consecutive win over the Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, a rivalry that has become increasingly one-sided. Hunter’s interception was a testament to his growth as a two-way player, and his presence on the field continues to be a game-changer for Colorado.
His ability to influence the game on offense and defense makes him a vital asset for Coach Prime's squad as they continue their strong season. Colorado’s dominance in this game, bolstered by Hunter’s playmaking and Sanders’ precision, highlights the team’s potential to keep their winning streak alive in this storied rivalry.