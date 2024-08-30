WATCH: Travis Hunter insane touchdown catch for hat trick vs. North Dakota State
The Colorado Buffaloes took the lead and didn't look back against North Dakota State on Thursday night at Folsom Field. Travis Hunter hauled in an incredible 3-yard catch for his third touchdown of the night. It was one for the highlight reel with the two-way star shining throughout the opener.
Shedeur Sanders rattled off four touchdowns, including a 69-yard strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. in the first quarter. He ended up throwing for over 400 yards with less than two minutes left in the game. This was a masterclass for CU's "Grown" QB against a much better opponent. However, the Bison were able to hang around late and kept things uncomfortable for Coach Prime and his staff.
Nonetheless, Colorado will move on to face Nebraska next week. The Red Letter rivalry game in Lincoln will be one to watch with Sanders and Hunter talking their talents on NBC for the first time during Coach Prime's tenure in Boulder. In fact, CU hasn't been featured on the Peacock network since the 1996 Fiesta Bowl.