WATCH: Travis Hunter pulls off incredible interception with Heisman pose
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter made a statement in the third quarter, pulling off an incredible interception at the 8:02 mark. Hunter, known for his dynamic play on both offense and defense, showcased his elite ball-hawking skills as he snagged a pass from the opposing quarterback, igniting the crowd. After the interception, Hunter celebrated with authority, striking the iconic Heisman pose, signaling his ambitions for college football's most prestigious award.
Hunter's impact on the game wasn’t limited to defense. On offense, he hauled in nine receptions for 79 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown. His versatility as a wide receiver and a cornerback has turned him into one of the most electrifying players in college football.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado's quarterback, also had a stellar day. Sanders, the son of head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, continuing to establish himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. His precision passing and leadership on the field were crucial in keeping Colorado competitive in a game where they entered as 14-point underdogs.
Despite the odds, Colorado’s impressive performance, led by Hunter and Sanders, demonstrated their ability to challenge expectations. Hunter’s interception and Heisman moment were the perfect symbols of Colorado’s fight and ambition in a season where they are determined to defy the doubters.