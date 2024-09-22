WATCH: Travis Hunter's forced fumble to secure Colorado's win vs. Baylor
In a dramatic Big 12 opener, the Colorado Buffaloes secured a thrilling 38-31 overtime victory against Baylor, thanks to a spectacular 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.
With the Buffaloes trailing 31-24 and the clock ticking down, Sanders displayed his trademark composure under pressure. Escaping the Baylor defense, he launched a deep pass into the end zone, where Wester soared above a crowd of defenders to make a jaw-dropping catch, tying the game at 31 and sending it into overtime.
Once in the extra period, Colorado continued to ride their momentum. Freshman running back Micah Welch powered his way into the end zone from one yard out, giving the Buffaloes a 38-31 lead. Baylor responded quickly, moving the ball down the field and looking poised to score. However, in a dramatic twist, running back Dominic Richardson fumbled at the one-yard line. Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, making yet another crucial play, forced the fumble. The ball rolled into the end zone, resulting in a touchback and sealing the win for Colorado.
Adding to the chaos, CU fans rushed the field before the officials completed their review of the fumble, prematurely celebrating with the goalpost even coming down. Once the call was upheld, the Buffaloes could officially celebrate their first Big 12 conference win under head coach Deion Sanders.
This victory represented a significant milestone for Colorado, cementing Shedeur Sanders’ status as a clutch performer capable of thriving in high-pressure moments. His incredible Hail Mary touchdown will likely go down as one of the most memorable plays of the season.
For Baylor, the loss was heartbreaking, as what appeared to be a game-tying drive slipped away due to a last-minute mistake. Colorado's ability to seize the moment and deliver under pressure made for a truly unforgettable contest.