What Arizona's Brent Brennan said about Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are looking to regain momentum this weekend after a tough loss in Week 7 to No. 18 Kansas State. Despite nearly pulling off a comeback, the Buffaloes fell short in a 31-28 defeat at home. Now standing at 4-2 on the season, Colorado faces another critical test in the Big 12 as they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats, led by head coach Brent Brennan. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, with both teams hungry for a much-needed win.
Arizona, currently on a two-game losing streak, is looking to bounce back after defeats to Texas Tech and No. 14 BYU. Brennan's Wildcats find themselves in a similar situation to Colorado, needing a victory to stay competitive in a wide-open Big 12 race. Brennan had high praise for Sanders and Colorado's standout two-way player, Travis Hunter, ahead of this pivotal matchup.
“I've met [Sanders] a couple of times, and he's an awesome guy,” Brennan said during his Monday press conference. “He's really a nice guy, fun to talk to, and has interesting perspectives on everything. I think it’s really cool to see what he's done for that program."
Brennan was also impressed with Hunter, a player who has made a significant impact on both offense and defense. "His ability to impact both sides of the ball is incredible," Brennan said, acknowledging the unique challenge Hunter presents when facing the Buffaloes.
Sanders, known for his candid postgame remarks, acknowledged the missed opportunity in Week 7. “Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your butt kicked and you just have to take it. But sometimes you lose and say, dang, we should've won that. We should've had that," Sanders reflected, referring to the close loss to Kansas State.
Despite the setback, Colorado remains a serious contender in the Big 12. The Buffaloes lead the conference in scoring, racking up 114 points in just three games. Led by a projected first-round NFL Draft pick at quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, Colorado's potent offense gives them a chance to compete in every game. If their defense can return to the form it showed in earlier games, the Buffs have the potential to challenge for the conference title. As they prepare for Arizona, the pressure is on for Colorado to prove they can take control of their destiny in the Big 12.