What Baylor's Dave Aranda said about Colorado before Saturday's matchup
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has expressed high regard for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team ahead of their upcoming Big 12 opener. As the two teams prepare to face off, Aranda’s comments reflect the growing respect for Sanders' impact on the Colorado program, the challenges that lie ahead, and the impressive play of the Buffaloes’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Baylor enters the game with some uncertainty at the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Dequan Finn, a transfer from Toledo, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2, which sidelined him for one game. In Finn’s absence, junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson stepped up against Air Force, throwing for 248 yards and rushing for a touchdown in the win. Aranda noted that Finn had returned to practice but was considered “day-to-day,” leaving Baylor’s quarterback situation fluid heading into their matchup with Colorado.
Aranda’s admiration for Deion Sanders is evident. “I have a lot of respect for him,” Aranda said, acknowledging the energy and attention Sanders has brought to the Colorado football program. The upcoming game, which serves as Colorado’s homecoming and is set to be nationally televised, represents another opportunity for Sanders to showcase his team on a big stage. Aranda noted the challenge of playing in such a high-profile environment, stating, “It’s probably not for us, it’s probably for them. He’s doing a great job. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Looking ahead to the game, Aranda emphasized the formidable task Baylor faces against a surging Colorado team. “A lot of work to do for this next week,” he said. “A lot of respect for our opponent. The skill they have, the improved line of scrimmage play, it’s a team that looks like they’re trending up and it’s going to be a tough environment for us.” Aranda’s comments reflect the significant challenge posed by Colorado’s balanced play on both sides of the ball.
Aranda also highlighted the unique challenges presented by Colorado’s offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has consistently demonstrated his ability to make precise throws and exploit defensive weaknesses. Aranda was particularly impressed by Sanders’ poise and quick decision-making under pressure, stating, “If he knows what you’re in, he eats you up and the throws are out before the turns are made.” He further praised the offensive line’s ability to protect Sanders, noting their communication and improvement, which has allowed Sanders to step into throws even under duress.
Colorado's Travis Hunter earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors
The Colorado offense’s reliance on spreading the field with multiple wide receivers also complicates Baylor’s defensive strategy. Aranda noted that Colorado frequently operates out of 10 personnel (four receivers, no tight ends) or even five-wide formations, making it difficult to predict their plays. Aranda described the challenge of blitzing such a formation, as Colorado’s quick-release passing game often neutralizes aggressive defensive tactics. “If there aren’t five guys in there, then they know something is up and the ball is kicked out quick and you have to make a tackle in space,” Aranda explained.
The Big 12 opener between Baylor and Colorado is set for Saturday night, with both teams entering with 2-1 records. Colorado is coming off a comprehensive victory over rival Colorado State, while Baylor secured a win over Air Force despite starting their backup quarterback. As both teams prepare for what promises to be an intense and closely watched matchup, Aranda’s comments underscore the respect he has for Sanders and the Colorado program, as well as the strategic challenges that lie ahead.