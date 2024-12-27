What Colorado's Deion Sanders and BYU's Kalani Sitake said at Alamo Bowl presser
The upcoming Alamo Bowl featuring the 23rd-ranked Colorado Buffaloes and the 17th-ranked BYU Cougars is not just another postseason matchup; it's a showcase of mutual respect, camaraderie, and shared adversity between two programs that defied expectations. Head coaches Deion Sanders and Kalani Sitake met with the media to discuss the much-anticipated game, offering insights that reflected more than just tactical preparation—it highlighted the unique bond that has formed between the two leaders.
The Road to San Antonio from Boulder and Provo
Both Colorado and BYU were predicted to struggle in the Big 12 this season. Pundits projected the Buffaloes and the Cougars to finish near the bottom of the standings, yet both teams found themselves in contention for the Big 12 Championship late in the season. However, critical losses to Kansas derailed those aspirations, ultimately steering both teams toward a collision course in the Alamo Bowl.
This unexpected pairing carries weight because it defies the narrative that both programs lacked the talent or depth to compete at the highest level. Sanders and Sitake acknowledged this journey in their press conference, expressing pride in their teams for overcoming adversity. "We weren't supposed to be here," Sanders remarked. "But we're not just showing up to make a cameo. We're here to win." Sitake echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing the idea that both teams view this game as an opportunity to cap off their seasons with a statement victory.
Respect Over Rivalry
What stood out most from the joint press conference was the sense of mutual respect between Sanders and Sitake. In a college football landscape often filled with animosity and competitive posturing, this matchup feels refreshingly cordial. Sanders spoke highly of Sitake's coaching acumen, describing him as "a man of great character" and someone he considers a friend. Sitake reciprocated, highlighting Sanders' influence on his players and praising the intelligence and preparedness of the Buffaloes.
"It's not just talent," Sitake said. "Deion's been manifesting this for a long time. The success he’s had, a Heisman Trophy winner, the way he’s built this program—there’s intelligence behind it. His players reflect that."
The two coaches even shared lighthearted moments during the press conference, joking about their respective fashion choices. Sanders, known for his charismatic personality and stylish outfits, complimented Sitake's "sharp" appearance. Sitake, in turn, joked that if they swapped wardrobes, he would likely benefit more from Sanders' closet than Sanders would from his. These moments of levity underscored the genuine friendship between the two head coaches, setting the tone for a game that will be fiercely competitive but devoid of unnecessary hostility.
Embracing the Alamo Bowl Experience
In an era where many bowl games have seen diminished importance due to player opt-outs and transfer portal activity, the Alamo Bowl stands apart. Both Sanders and Sitake emphasized that their teams are approaching this game with the same level of intensity as a regular-season contest. "Everybody’s playing," Sanders declared. "Nobody’s sitting out. This game matters."
The coaches also expressed gratitude toward the city of San Antonio, praising the hospitality they and their teams have received throughout the week. Sanders shared a particularly touching story about a parade on the Riverwalk, where even homeless individuals recognized and celebrated him. "That’s when you know you’re in a good city," he said. Sitake also reflected on the warm reception, describing the experience as unforgettable for his players and staff.
The week leading up to the game included shared team activities, such as a visit to SeaWorld, which Sanders described as a bonding experience. "I told their players we’re family," Sanders said, reinforcing the sense of unity between the two programs.
A Farewell for Key Players from both programs
While the game itself is the focal point, there’s an emotional undercurrent as Sanders prepares to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and star player Travis Hunter for the final time at the collegiate level. Sanders admitted he has been trying to avoid thinking about the magnitude of the moment, but the reality is unavoidable.
"I've been trying to shy away from it, but this is it," Sanders said. "It’s going to be emotional. I know Travis is going to trigger me—he always does. But I’m proud of them. They’re ready for the next chapter."
Sitake faces a similar farewell, as BYU bids goodbye to a senior class that helped the program transition from independence to the Big 12. "They’ve done so much for this program," Sitake said. "We want to send them off the right way."
The Bigger Picture for the Big 12
Beyond the personal narratives, the Alamo Bowl represents something larger for both programs. Colorado and BYU are looking to solidify their places in the Big 12 hierarchy and build momentum heading into the next season. A win in this bowl game would not only validate the progress each team has made but also serve as a recruiting tool and a morale booster for the fan base.
For Sanders, this game is another stepping stone in his mission to elevate Colorado into a national contender. For Sitake, it’s an opportunity to reinforce BYU’s competitiveness in the Big 12. Both coaches emphasized that while the result matters, the experience and growth gained from playing in such a game are invaluable.
At its core, the Alamo Bowl is a celebration of what makes college football special. Two programs, led by charismatic and respected head coaches, will take the field not out of obligation but out of a desire to compete, grow, and honor the game they love. Sanders and Sitake’s shared appreciation for the sport—and for each other—reflects a spirit of sportsmanship that feels increasingly rare in modern athletics.
As the teams prepare to face off, the Alamo Bowl promises to deliver not just an exciting game, but a reminder of the camaraderie and respect that can exist even at the highest levels of competition. Whether it’s the parade on the Riverwalk, the shared moments at SeaWorld, or the mutual admiration between two head coaches, this bowl game transcends the typical postseason matchup.
When the final whistle blows, one team will emerge victorious, but the respect and friendship between Sanders and Sitake—and the memories forged during Alamo Bowl week—will endure far beyond the outcome on the field. The Buffaloes and Cougars battle for Big 12 supremacy on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.