What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after win over Oklahoma State
Deion Sanders took center stage during the postgame press conference after the Colorado Buffaloes' emphatic 52-0 Senior Day victory over Oklahoma State. Sanders' charismatic and reflective address highlighted individual performances, team dynamics, and the emotional weight of the moment for both him and his players.
Travis Hunter: The Star of the Day
Coach Prime didn't mince words when discussing Travis Hunter's stellar outing. Hunter dominated both sides of the ball, tallying three touchdowns, over 100 receiving yards, an interception, and two pass breakups. Sanders playfully criticized Hunter for missing a potential second interception, saying, "It hit him right in the darn chest. I'm not happy about that." Nevertheless, Sanders praised Hunter's versatility and resilience, cementing his belief that Hunter is "the best player in college football." Sanders emphasized Hunter's unique candidacy for the Heisman Trophy, highlighting his contributions as both a wide receiver and a defensive back. "If we put him at punt return or kick return, he'd dominate there too," Sanders remarked.
Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs Offensive Brilliance
Shedeur Sanders delivered another marquee performance, completing 34 of 41 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Prime celebrated his son's consistency, calling attention to his impressive stats and precision. "Shedeur proved that he should be right there alongside Travis," Sanders said, underscoring his belief in Shedeur's Heisman-worthy credentials. The receiving corps, led by standout LaJohntay Wester, also earned high praise, with Sanders acknowledging their collective efforts as “tremendous.” The Buffs' second-leading receiver finished with 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Special Teams and Defensive Excellence
Colorado’s special teams shone brightly, with kicker Alejandro Mata nailing his 10th consecutive field goal, tying a school record. Sanders joked about the relief of Mata potentially breaking the record during the bowl game, saying, "Thank you, Jesus!" On the defensive side, the Buffaloes achieved their first shutout since 2021. Sanders credited defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's game plan and the players’ execution for the dominant performance. "They flushed last week’s loss and responded. They knew how to rebound, and I’m proud of them for that," Sanders said.
Reflecting on Senior Day and Personal Moments
The significance of Senior Day wasn’t lost on Sanders, who reflected deeply on the final home game for several players, including his sons Shedeur, Shilo, and Bucky. "It didn’t hit me until the end of the game that this was the last time the four of us would share this moment together," Sanders admitted, his voice tinged with emotion. He also highlighted the contributions of the senior class, acknowledging their role in transforming the program. "They’re the ones who put us on the map," Sanders said. He described heartfelt moments with individual players like Jimmy Horn Jr., expressing his unwavering support for them beyond football. The former South Florida transfer was joined by Coach Prime in place of his father, who's currently incarcerated.
Balancing his roles as coach and father, Sanders described the day as "tumultuous yet heartfelt." He reflected on the journey he and his sons have shared, calling it a culmination of "ups and downs, adversity, and highlights." Sanders' genuine pride in his children’s accomplishments was evident, as he stated, "Every move I’ve made in life has been based on my kids." He credited his sons for pushing him to excel as both a father and a coach.
Recruiting and the Future in Boulder
Looking ahead, Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to building Colorado into a perennial contender. He emphasized the importance of recruiting and the transfer portal, hinting at significant moves to bolster the roster. "We're going to add tremendous pieces to shore us up for next season," he said confidently. Sanders also expressed gratitude for the fan base, noting their unwavering support and economic contributions to the program’s success.
On the Heisman Debate and Legacy Building
When asked about Travis Hunter’s Heisman chances, Sanders passionately defended his star player. "Travis Hunter is him. Ain’t nobody can deal with him on either side of the ball," Sanders declared. He dismissed critics, pointing out the absurdity of arguments against Hunter’s qualifications. Sanders emphasized that Hunter’s draft status would ultimately speak for itself, predicting him as a top-two NFL Draft pick.
Sanders also addressed Colorado's broader impact on college football, crediting media coverage and fan engagement for helping to transform the program. "When we’re winning, everybody wins," Sanders said, urging collaboration among media and supporters to maintain momentum.
A Promising End to a Transformative Season
The shutout victory marked a significant milestone in Sanders' vision for Colorado. While acknowledging that the season didn’t unfold perfectly, Sanders remained optimistic about the program's trajectory. "I never think about losing; I think about being triumphant," he said. The coach’s infectious optimism and drive were palpable as he looked ahead to the bowl game and beyond.
Sanders’ postgame remarks encapsulated the essence of his coaching philosophy: a commitment to excellence, an unshakeable belief in his players, and a deep sense of purpose as both a coach and a father. His reflections on the game, the season, and the future painted a picture of a leader determined to leave a lasting legacy—not just for Colorado football but for the young men he mentors. As Sanders put it, "This is just the beginning. We’re going to improve in every area and keep doing the doggone thing."