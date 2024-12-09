What Colorado's Deion Sanders said about playing in the Alamo Bowl
Deion Sanders is preparing for an emotional farewell as he coaches his two youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, for the final time at the Alamo Bowl on December 28.
The Buffaloes will face the BYU Cougars in what promises to be a highly anticipated matchup in the Alamodome in San Antonio. This game holds a deeply personal significance for Coach Prime, marking the end of a journey that began when he coached his sons in youth football.
Reflecting on the moment during the Alamo Bowl announcement, Sanders expressed the emotional weight of the occasion. "This is gonna be our last game," he said. "And you talk about monumental. You talking about something that we started from the youth league. And guess what? It started right here in Texas." For Sanders, the opportunity to share this final chapter with his sons in his home state of Texas is both fitting and poignant.
Despite the sentimental undercurrents, the game itself will showcase two talented teams. Colorado enters the game with a 9-3 overall record, while BYU boasts a 10-2 mark. Both teams finished 7-2 in Big 12 play, underscoring their competitiveness. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1988, a Freedom Bowl game in which BYU narrowly triumphed, 20-17.
For Colorado, this season has been a remarkable turnaround under Sanders, who is in his second year as head coach. The Buffaloes have achieved nine wins for just the second time in 22 years, marking a significant step forward for the program. Leading the charge is quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been nothing short of exceptional. Shedeur leads the nation in completion percentage (74.2%) and ranks among the top quarterbacks in passing yards (3,926), touchdowns (35), and quarterback rating (168.79).
Complementing Shedeur’s performance is the dynamic Travis Hunter, one of the most electrifying two-way players in college football history. Hunter’s contributions on both offense and defense have earned him a Heisman Trophy nomination and a slew of accolades, including being a finalist for the Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Bednarik Awards. Hunter's decision to play in the bowl game, alongside the rest of Colorado's stars, adds to the spectacle.
BYU, led by head coach Kalani Sitake, is equally deep in talent. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been a dual-threat weapon, amassing 2,796 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 388 rushing yards. The Cougars' defense has been a force, leading the nation with 20 interceptions from 12 different players. Special teams have also been a highlight for BYU, with four touchdowns scored on returns.
Coach Prime’s emphasis on playing in the bowl game, despite potential NFL draft risks for key players like Shedeur, Shilo, and Hunter, reflects his philosophy on the honor of competing. "We don’t tap out. We don’t sit out. This is a blessing to play this wonderful game," he affirmed. Sanders followed it up by saying he would be help Hunter collect a Heisman in New York this Saturday night.
"Last season was about hope," Sanders said. "This season was about expectation, and the expectation this year was to get Ms. Peggy to a bowl game, and we did that. The Alamo bowl is the perfect home for not only our players, but for our amazing fan base and most importantly Ms. Peggy. San Antonio, We Coming, baby."
Adding to the occasion, Sanders is fulfilling a promise to 100-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom by ensuring her attendance at the bowl game via private plane. The sentiment underscores the communal spirit surrounding the team’s success.
Sanders said Sunday he’s aiming to break attendance records at the Alamodome. The largest crowd for the event came in 2007, when 66,166 watched Penn State beat Texas A&M. The stadium's capacity for football is listed at 64,000. Country legend George Strait drew 73,086 for a concert in 2013, setting the facility record, according to the Alamo Bowl.
“I hear that George Strait as well as Texas A&M has the record for attendance," Deion Sanders said. "I’m pretty sure we’re gonna break that one."
As the Buffaloes and Cougars prepare for their Alamo Bowl showdown, fans can expect not only a competitive game but also a celebration of football’s enduring power to bring people together. For Deion Sanders and his family, it will be a moment to cherish, one that symbolizes the culmination of a lifelong journey and the beginning of new chapters for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.