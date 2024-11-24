What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Kansas
Deion Sanders delivered a candid and introspective postgame press conference following his team's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The 37-21 defeat was a humbling moment for a Colorado squad that had previously garnered significant attention for its success and Sanders’ charismatic leadership. In his remarks, Sanders provided a detailed analysis of the game, highlighted his respect for Kansas, and acknowledged the need for personal and collective improvement.
Sanders began the press conference by praising the Kansas Jayhawks, calling them a "tremendous football team" and a reflection of their head coach. He described the Jayhawks as resilient, physical, and tenacious, traits that defined their performance in the game. Sanders’ respect for Kansas' head coach was evident, as he referred to him as one of his favorite coaches in the Big 12. The two had exchanged pleasantries before the game, and Sanders expressed admiration for the coach’s leadership and the way Kansas played with determination and grit.
The loss prompted Sanders to reflect on his team’s mindset and preparation. He openly admitted that his players might have been "smelling themselves a little bit" and "intoxicated with success." Sanders attributed this to the team's recent accolades and the external praise they had received, which led to a lapse in focus and discipline. "We did not play CU football," he declared, emphasizing that the team’s performance was far from their usual standard.
Sanders did not shy away from taking accountability as the leader of the program. "That's on me," he stated, acknowledging his role in ensuring the team remains grounded and focused. He vowed to address the issue and prevent overconfidence from derailing the team in the future.
A significant focus of Sanders’ critique was the team’s defensive performance. Colorado allowed Kansas to rush for a staggering 331 yards, a statistic Sanders described as "alarming." He acknowledged that the inability to stop the run was uncharacteristic of his team and highlighted missed tackles as a key issue. "The first screen pass that went for a touchdown, I was like, ‘Oh Lord, here we go,’” Sanders said, lamenting the defensive lapses that plagued his team throughout the game.
Sanders also pointed out that Kansas did not punt once during the game, a clear indication of Colorado’s struggles to disrupt their opponent’s offensive rhythm. Despite his frustrations, Sanders praised Kansas for their physicality and execution, noting that they "wanted it a lot more" than his team did on that day.
While much of the press conference focused on the team’s shortcomings, Sanders did highlight some positives, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. He expressed satisfaction with the team scoring 21 points in the first 19 minutes, though he acknowledged the need for the defense to complement that effort. Sanders also praised the resilience and toughness of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been a cornerstone of the team’s offense. "He's one of the toughest young football players I’ve ever seen," Sanders said, reflecting on Shedeur’s ability to endure and lead despite adversity.
Additionally, Sanders singled out freshman wide receiver Drelon Miller for his outstanding performance in recent weeks. He described Miller as a player who rises to the occasion in big moments and commended his work ethic, intelligence, and ability to avoid mental errors.
One of the recurring themes in Sanders’ remarks was the challenge of handling success, particularly for young athletes. He noted that the attention and praise some players received had become intoxicating, leading to complacency. "You know who that is," Sanders said, implying that certain players had struggled to stay focused amid the media hype. He emphasized the importance of humility and self-awareness, both for himself and his team, as they navigate the ups and downs of the season.
Looking ahead, Sanders expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back from the loss. Drawing parallels to their response after a loss to Nebraska earlier in the season, he emphasized the importance of resilience and learning from adversity. "I never give up on these young men," Sanders said, reinforcing his belief in their potential to recover and improve.
Sanders also acknowledged the challenges of preparing for their next game on a short week, with family and friends potentially serving as distractions. He stressed the need to refocus and approach the upcoming matchup with a renewed sense of purpose, reminding his players that the holiday season is not an excuse to lose sight of their goals.
Throughout the press conference, Sanders demonstrated his respect for the game of football and the lessons it teaches. He spoke about the broader life lessons his players could take from the experience, emphasizing accountability and seizing opportunities. "We control our own destiny," Sanders said, urging his team to take ownership of their performance and commit to improving.
While he was candid about his team’s shortcomings, Sanders also emphasized the importance of learning from adversity and maintaining a growth mindset. Sanders’ ability to balance criticism with encouragement and his unwavering belief in his players’ potential underscores why he is not only a successful coach but also an inspirational figure in college football. As Colorado moves forward, Sanders’ commitment to accountability and resilience will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for their continued growth.
Colorado returns home for Senior Day with Oklahoma State on Black Friday at Noon ET on ABC.