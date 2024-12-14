What Colorado's Travis Hunter said ahead of Heisman Trophy presentation
Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter has been the centerpiece of college football conversations this season. As he addressed the media ahead of Saturday's Heisman Trophy presentation, Hunter exuded a mix of gratitude, determination, and humility. The junior standout has emerged as the frontrunner for the prestigious award, aiming to join Rashaan Salaam as the second player in Colorado's history to win the Heisman. His journey to this moment is a testament to his versatility, resilience, and the historic nature of his performances this season.
Hunter's unprecedented success on both sides of the ball sets him apart in the history of college football. This season, Hunter accumulated 92 receptions, 1,152 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns, all while contributing four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense. His snaps tell the story of a player defying modern football conventions—688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps. No other FBS player has achieved over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball, a feat that cements Hunter's legacy as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Hunter emphasized how much it would mean to him to win the Heisman Trophy. "It would definitely set my legacy in college football," he said. "I've worked so hard for this moment." Despite the accolades and the hype, Hunter remained grounded, often redirecting attention to his team and coaches. "I started this thing with Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] and Shedeur [Sanders]. I want to finish it off right," he said, explaining his decision to play in Colorado's Alamo bowl vs. BYU despite many top prospects choosing to sit out.
Hunter’s path to the Heisman has roots in childhood dreams—dreams that were, as he admitted, more virtual than tangible. "I never really dreamed of winning the Heisman," he said, recalling how he and his cousin would compete for the trophy in college football video games. "Now, being here is like a dream come true."
This humility underscores Hunter's story, from being the nation’s top high school recruit to making the unprecedented decision to join an HBCU (Jackson State) before transferring to Colorado. That choice, fueled by his belief in Deion Sanders’ vision, was initially met with skepticism. However, Hunter's time at Jackson State helped shape him. "Being in that HBCU environment helped build my confidence and prepared me for this stage," he shared.
Hunter’s versatility has shattered traditional molds. On offense, he led the Power Five in receiving touchdowns (14) and finished second in receptions (92). Defensively, his six first downs allowed and an interception every 10.3 targets rank among the nation’s best. His coverage grade of 87.7 places him in the top tier of cornerbacks, while his 89.4 receiving grade is unmatched by any player with 450-plus receiving snaps.
Hunter reflected on his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, attributing it to mindset and meticulous preparation. "It starts with belief," he said. "If you believe you can do it, then you’ll find a way." Despite the grueling demands of his role, Hunter shrugged off fatigue. "I might be a little sleepy because I missed my daily nap," he joked, "but otherwise, I’m good."
Hunter’s relationship with Deion Sanders has been instrumental in his rise. From the moment he called Sanders while the coach was in the hospital, Hunter felt a connection. "Coach Prime gave me one piece of advice, and it went a long way," he shared. Now, as Sanders builds Colorado into a powerhouse, Hunter has no doubts about his coach's commitment. "He’s not going anywhere," Hunter assured reporters.
Sanders has been equally vocal in his praise for Hunter, often championing him as the most impactful player in college football. The bond between the two has not only propelled Hunter's career but also revitalized Colorado's program, making the Buffaloes a must-watch team.
Hunter is acutely aware of the legacy he hopes to join. Rashaan Salaam, Colorado’s only Heisman winner, left an indelible mark on the program. "I know he’s the only one, and I’m trying to make it two," Hunter said, acknowledging the historical significance of his potential win. Walking through Colorado’s Legacy Hall, Hunter has often envisioned how his accomplishments will be memorialized. "They’re probably going to put my picture up," he said with a smile.
Hunter’s ability to balance individual accolades with team success is evident in his interactions with teammates. He celebrated their contributions, noting how the depth of Colorado’s receiving corps made it harder for defenses to double-team him. "My guys help me succeed, and I love seeing them succeed too," he said.
While Hunter’s collegiate achievements are historic, his sights remain firmly on the next steps. "Whatever I can do to help the team, whether it’s playing both sides in the NFL or focusing on one, I’m ready," he said. Hunter’s aspirations extend beyond personal glory—he wants to pave the way for future two-way players. "I think I laid the groundwork for more people to come in and go two ways," he said, highlighting his role as a trailblazer.
As the Heisman ceremony approaches, Hunter remains reflective yet focused. "It probably won’t sink in until tomorrow night," he admitted. Regardless of the outcome, Hunter’s season has already redefined what’s possible in college football. His combination of skill, work ethic, and leadership has left an indelible mark on the sport.
For Colorado fans, Hunter’s journey rekindles memories of Salaam’s greatness while offering a glimpse of a bright future. For Travis Hunter, Saturday represents not just a chance at immortality but a celebration of a journey that’s only just beginning.