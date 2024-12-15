What Colorado's Travis Hunter said after Heisman Trophy win
In a moment of history-making achievement, Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter addressed the media after being crowned the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner in New York City. The electrifying athlete, who redefined what it means to excel on both sides of the ball, stood at the podium with a mix of humility, gratitude, and pride. Hunter’s journey, marked by bold decisions and relentless belief in his abilities, culminated in college football’s highest honor, and his speech reflected the values and influences that guided him to this monumental milestone.
Hunter began by expressing his gratitude, particularly to God, for guiding his journey. He reflected on the pause before his name was announced as the Heisman winner, describing it as a moment of prayer and reflection. "I was just thanking God the whole time," he said. "He put me in the right position to do what I needed to do." This theme of faith resonated throughout his speech, as he credited his belief in a higher power for helping him navigate the unconventional path he chose.
Hunter spoke candidly about the decisions that led him to this point, including his choice to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State before following his coach to Colorado. "I wanted to be different," he explained. "Doing what’s different makes me feel more comfortable than following the norm." His journey, one many initially viewed as a risk, turned into a blueprint for others. Hunter’s confidence in his choices was unwavering, rooted in his faith and determination to pave a unique path.
A key theme in Hunter’s message was the importance of inspiring young athletes to dream big. As the first player in over 25 years to dominate both offensively and defensively, his words carried significant weight. "To the kids who look up to me," he said, "keep going. Never let anyone tell you what you can't do. Keep your foot on the gas." Hunter’s groundbreaking season, which included over 1,100 receiving yards and four interceptions, showed the world that playing on both sides of the ball at an elite level is possible.
Hunter became emotional when discussing the role his family played in shaping him. His parents, particularly his father, were instrumental in instilling a strong work ethic. "My dad played football and knew what it takes to grind," he said. "My mom made sacrifices to make sure I got to practice and games." Hunter also credited his high school coach, who bought him his first pair of cleats, for believing in him when few others did.
The importance of community was another recurring theme. Seeing his high school teammates and coaches on the screen during the ceremony brought him to tears. "My high school coach helped me get to this point," Hunter said. "He believed in me from day one."
Hunter was effusive in his praise for Deion Sanders, whom he described as a life-changing mentor. "Coach Prime told me this journey would be bigger than anything before," he said. "He believed in me, not just as a player but as a person." Their bond, which began at Jackson State, has become one of the most celebrated player-coach relationships in sports. Hunter credited Sanders with helping him realize his potential and shaping him into a role model for others.
When asked how he would celebrate, Hunter’s focus remained on his team. "I’m going to celebrate with my guys," he said. "They helped me get this trophy, so I owe it to them to have a great time together." Despite his humility, the significance of the achievement was not lost on him. Gripping the Heisman Trophy for the first time, he described the moment as surreal. "I told myself the first trophy I touched would be the one I take home, and here it is."
Hunter’s Heisman win was not just a personal triumph but a landmark moment for college football. As he prepares for the Alamo Bowl and the NFL beyond, his story will serve as inspiration for generations of athletes. Reflecting on his journey, Hunter said, "Stay true to yourself. Believe in your goals, and never let anyone define what you can’t do."
Hunter’s impact extends far beyond his incredible stats; he has changed the way people view the game and inspired countless others to push boundaries. His Heisman Trophy is a symbol of hard work, faith, and the courage to be different.