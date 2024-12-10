What Deion Sanders said about BYU and Kalani Sitake
The Alamo Bowl between Colorado and BYU promises to be one of the most captivating matchups of the postseason. For Deion Sanders, this game represents more than just a contest between two top-tier teams; it’s a culmination of an extraordinary season for Colorado and an important moment in his coaching journey.
Colorado enters the game with a 9-3 record, a remarkable improvement from last year’s 4-8 finish. BYU, boasting a 10-2 record, will be an equally formidable opponent. Both teams finished 7-2 in Big 12 play, highlighting their competitiveness. The last time these programs met was in the 1988 Freedom Bowl, where BYU edged out Colorado 20-17. This year’s matchup, however, marks the first time the two teams will meet under Sanders’ leadership.
At the Alamo Bowl welcome press conference, Sanders expressed admiration for BYU and its head coach, Kalani Sitake. “Playing against a wonderful, storied university in BYU is unbelievable,” Sanders said. “You talk about leadership in Kalani ... he’s a darn good football coach, a leader of men, and a God-fearing man. To see him, watch him, and now compete against him is unbelievable.”
The mutual respect between Sanders and Sitake has been evident. At Big 12 Media Days, Sanders described Sitake as “amazing” and “one of the best dudes ever.” Sitake, in turn, praised Sanders for his leadership and faith, calling him a “great example” of coaching excellence.
The unique matchup was made possible by conference realignment, with Colorado representing the Pac-12’s Alamo Bowl bid and BYU taking the Big 12’s spot. Despite their shared conference, the pairing adds a layer of intrigue, as both teams look to cap off successful seasons with a significant win.
Colorado’s resurgence this season has been driven by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and two-way sensation Travis Hunter, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate. Deion Sanders confirmed that all Colorado players are expected to suit up for the game, adding to the excitement.
Colorado Buffaloes Football Bowl Game history through the decades
For Sanders, the game holds deep personal significance. It will be the last time he coaches his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, before they declare for the NFL Draft. “This is gonna be our last game,” Sanders said. “You talk about monumental, something we started from the youth league. And guess what? It started right here in Texas.”
Deion Sanders reportedly interested in coaching offers allowing him to be 'full self'
With the game taking place in his home state, the moment is bittersweet. For Sanders, the Alamo Bowl represents not only a chance to secure a tenth win but also to celebrate a journey shared with his sons and a team that has exceeded all expectations. No. 23 Colorado and No. 17 BYU will clash on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.