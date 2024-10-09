What Deion Sanders said about Dylan Edwards' return to Colorado
Deion Sanders' enduring admiration for Dylan Edwards is a testament to their long-standing relationship. From the age of nine, Edwards has had Coach Prime in his corner, and that bond persists even after Edwards' departure from the Colorado Buffaloes.
As Colorado football's leading rusher in 2023, Edwards made an impact during his time in Boulder. However, ahead of Colorado's Week 7 matchup against Kansas State, Sanders spoke about Edwards, now with the Wildcats, with nothing but positivity.
"I love the young man," Sanders said when asked about Edwards. He expressed that he holds no ill will toward those who leave the program, as long as they do so respectfully. For Sanders, it's not just about a player's performance on the field but also about their character and personal growth. He emphasized the importance of finding purpose and maintaining focus. This is why Sanders continues to support Edwards, even though he no longer wears the black and gold.
Dylan Edwards leaving Colorado was not a shock to Shedeur Sanders and others
Dylan Edwards left Colorado in April after a stellar freshman year in which he became the first player in Buffaloes history to achieve over 250 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. A former Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, Edwards had garnered attention as a consensus top 150 player in the nation and proved his speed by winning the Under Armour All-America Game's fastest man competition with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.
Though Edwards has now transferred to Kansas State, Sanders remains proud of his achievements and appreciates how he handled his exit from Colorado. "He made a tremendous choice for he and his family. I support that 100%," Sanders stated. What Sanders values most is that Edwards did not engage in any negative commentary after leaving the program, something that resonates with the coach's philosophy of moving forward without looking back.
Kansas State's head coach Chris Klieman has also noted Edwards' excitement about returning to Colorado. With the anticipation of the Week 7 matchup growing, Klieman acknowledged that facing former teammates can add a special layer to a game, but once the game begins, it's all business on the field.
“I know he’s excited about the opportunity,” Klieman said. “I know he was excited about his time there. He has a ton of friends there. A lot of those teammates were his brothers, and that’s what college football is right now. Coaches do that as well as players, and so it’s always probably a little bit more special when you have a relationship with a previous school, whether you’re a player or a coach.
“But the same thing: once that game starts, it’s in between the white lines, and you’ve got to beat your opponent, just like you do in practice. And so I’m excited for him. He’s playing really well, and he’s healthy, he’s fresh, and we’ve got to find ways to utilize him.”
As both teams prepare for their clash, Colorado will aim to upset No. 18 Kansas State. For Edwards, this game holds sentimental value, but as Sanders pointed out, the focus will be on winning, regardless of any past connections.