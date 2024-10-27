What Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Cincinnati
In a post game interview, Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders offered his take on the team’s recent victory, providing insights into both the game’s challenges and high points. Known for his competitive drive and commitment to excellence, Sanders expressed satisfaction with the overall win but voiced disappointment in some of the game’s finer details, such as the penalties and certain on-field decisions. His nuanced view exemplifies his dedication to elevating Colorado football, acknowledging the strides the team made while remaining critical of areas that need refinement.
Sanders commented on the penalties near the end of the game, stating, "I don’t like that. We’re better than that. We have more structure than that." His focus on discipline highlights his expectation that the Buffaloes remain a sharp, organized unit. By holding himself and his team accountable for the game’s slip-ups, he made it clear that even victories require a close look at performance to ensure ongoing improvement.
One standout performer Sanders praised was kicker Alejandro Mata. "Mata was phenomenal at the end of the game, doing what he did," Sanders remarked. Known for his reassurance to Mata about the height of the kick mattering less than accuracy, Sanders underscored his faith in Mata’s ability under pressure, showing the confidence he places in his players to come through in critical moments. Mata’s reliable performance symbolizes the type of calm and consistency Sanders wants to see across the roster, especially as they look to become more consistent contenders.
LaJohntay Wester, who recently received the honor of wearing the No. 1 jersey, also earned Sanders’ admiration. Sanders explained that the number was "something that’s given, not chosen," and Wester earned it through his dedication and performance. His comments reveal Sanders’ old-school approach, valuing the number as a reward for hard work rather than a personal preference, reinforcing a culture of merit and respect for the game. Wester’s achievement represents the potential for personal recognition within the team when players align with Sanders’ standards.
An emotional highlight of Sanders’ reflection centered on 99-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom, who is currently battling COVID-19. Sanders shared that the team wanted to honor her dedication by presenting her with the game ball. Reflecting on her enthusiastic response to the gesture, he noted that she answered “with plenty of energy and that umph that she has.” He emphasized her importance to the program, not only as a fan but as part of the culture that the team strives to build around loyalty, support, and mutual appreciation. Sanders also hinted at the possibility of a special travel arrangement for Peggy if she were to attend a bowl game, suggesting she wouldn’t fly on a commercial plane. This shows Sanders’ willingness to go above and beyond for those who contribute to the spirit of the team, valuing connections that go beyond the field.
Looking ahead, Sanders acknowledged the accomplishment of qualifying for a bowl game but stressed that his ambitions extend beyond this milestone. “It’s cute,” he said, “but that’s not all we’re after.” His words signal a hunger for greater achievements, seeing the bowl game as a step along the way rather than the pinnacle. Sanders’ vision for Colorado football is one of sustained success and excellence, aiming to instill a mentality of growth and perseverance in his players. By focusing on the team’s future, he made it clear that each game is part of a larger journey, and he expects the players to remain focused and grounded as they progress.
Sanders also reflected on specific game strategies, particularly the team’s approach at the end of the first half. The decision to capitalize on the final 31 seconds by securing a touchdown demonstrated Sanders’ tactical thinking, doubling down by scoring and then maintaining momentum in the second half. He highlighted the importance of execution during this critical phase, acknowledging that it’s part of a larger plan to build a more consistent and resilient team. This emphasis on strategy shows Sanders’ approach to fostering a football program that remains composed and opportunistic, especially in high-stakes situations.
In discussing individual player performances, Sanders didn’t shy away from high expectations, particularly for standout Travis Hunter. Hunter, whom Sanders described as the “best college football player in the country,” received significant praise, reinforcing Sanders’ confidence in his abilities and potential to impact the game at any moment. Sanders’ remarks about Hunter illustrate his belief in setting a high bar for talent, aiming to showcase players who are not just good but extraordinary.
The interview also touched on the importance of rotation and depth within the team, especially among the defensive line. Sanders noted that rotating players keeps them fresh, reduces the likelihood of transferring, and creates a healthy level of competition. By fostering a deep roster, Sanders ensures that each player has the opportunity to contribute, aligning with his philosophy of making every team member feel valued. This approach helps to build a resilient squad capable of adapting to various game situations, as Sanders strives for a balanced, multifaceted team.
In his closing comments, Sanders issued a reminder to fans, urging them to maintain respect and avoid throwing objects onto the field. He emphasized that “we’re better than that,” reiterating the importance of sportsmanship and safety within the fan base. This plea reflects Sanders’ broader vision for Colorado football as a program that values integrity, discipline, and unity both on and off the field.
Overall, Sanders’ reflections demonstrate a mix of pride and resolve. He celebrates the team’s achievements while maintaining a forward-looking perspective, underscoring his commitment to long-term success for Colorado football.