What Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Texas Tech
Deion Sanders couldn't have been more thrilled after his Colorado Buffaloes secured an exhilarating 41-27 victory over Texas Tech. The win propelled the team closer to a potential Big 12 Conference championship berth and kept alive their hopes for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. It was a season-defining triumph for the Buffaloes, who are now 7-2 and have made a habit of outperforming expectations. This victory was yet another testament to their grit, skill, and determination—qualities that Coach Prime has instilled in every player on the roster.
The game, which took place on Texas Tech's home turf, was no easy feat. Colorado’s road to victory wasn’t smooth; they found themselves in an early 13-0 deficit, a challenge that might have rattled other teams. However, Sanders has cultivated a team that doesn’t flinch under pressure. "First of all, I thank the Lord for keeping us safe," Sanders began his post game comments, displaying his gratitude for both the journey and the game itself. He acknowledged the toughness of the opponent, crediting Texas Tech’s head coach, Joey McGuire, for having his team well-prepared for the battle.
A key player in the comeback was two-way star Travis Hunter, who continued to make a case for the Heisman Trophy. Hunter has been a beacon of versatility and resilience all season, a true cornerstone for the Buffaloes. Against Texas Tech, he contributed significantly on both sides of the ball, amassing nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown while also spearheading a defense that managed to stymie the Red Raiders' offense. "It's almost like they got to get hit in the face to get going," Sanders said of his team's resilience, acknowledging the slow start but emphasizing that his players found their rhythm and ultimately outpaced their opponents.
Sanders praised his team’s ability to make adjustments, particularly in the second half. Colorado scored 21 points after halftime, showcasing their adaptability and mental toughness. The Buffaloes, known for their high-paced and aggressive style, showed their ability to execute when it mattered most. Sanders emphasized that while the team may sometimes struggle to hit the ground running, they always find a way to turn the tide. "We’ve been very strong in victory margin when we get out to a good start," he explained, emphasizing that early momentum is something the team is continually working on.
But it wasn’t just Hunter who stood out. Sanders made a point to acknowledge his offensive line for protecting his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. “The main thing was stopping the run and giving Shedeur time to throw the ball,” he explained. Shedeur, despite facing pressure, held his own and continued to be a steadying force for the Buffaloes. "He’s rock steady," Sanders noted about his son’s composure in high-stakes situations. The quarterback continues to grow as a leader, providing the stability and consistency that the team relies on.
The atmosphere at Texas Tech was notably intense, and Sanders didn't shy away from commenting on the fan antics. He mentioned the tortillas thrown onto the field—a tradition for Texas Tech fans—but Sanders took it in stride. "They threw everything but my mom at me," he joked, recalling his years as an athlete dealing with hostile crowds. He expressed appreciation for the fans’ passion but noted that some objects, like water bottles, crossed the line. In a show of mutual respect, McGuire even took the microphone to address the fans, apologizing for their actions and displaying the class that Sanders holds in high regard.
One of the turning points in the game came from Colorado’s defensive front, which held strong against Texas Tech’s run game. Despite allowing some yards later in the game, Sanders praised his defensive line for setting the tone early, allowing the Buffaloes to control the line of scrimmage. “We probably would have held (Brooks) to under 100 yards if we really had the game plan locked down like we intended,” Sanders noted, highlighting his satisfaction with the team’s defensive efforts.
Colorado’s adaptability and resolve were tested when they faced several penalties. Although uncharacteristic of their disciplined style, the penalties didn’t ultimately derail their progress. Sanders expressed some frustration, particularly with penalties he considered “foolish” and stressed the importance of smart play. “We coach and teach against that,” he stated firmly, showing his commitment to maintaining high standards for his team’s conduct on the field.
Another noteworthy moment came from Cash Cleveland, who stepped up to play center. Despite being a walk-on, Cleveland has earned Sanders’s trust and respect, proving that talent, preparation, and dedication can overcome any initial lack of star power. “We don’t care if you’re a five-star, four-star, or walk-on,” Sanders stated proudly, noting that Cleveland’s hard work and commitment have made him an invaluable part of the team.
Throughout the game, Sanders stayed focused on the task at hand, dismissing the idea that his team was looking too far ahead. "We don’t change with the stakes," he declared, emphasizing that the Buffaloes approach every game with a mindset of winning. Sanders’s focus on the present has been a key factor in Colorado’s success, allowing the team to stay grounded and prepared, regardless of the long-term implications of each game.
Reflecting on the season’s progress and the game’s outcome, Sanders expressed immense pride in his players. “I’m proud of them because they never give up, and I don’t flinch because I know who they are,” he said. For Sanders, the road to success is paved with resilience, focus, and a refusal to be swayed by setbacks. This mentality has not only helped the Buffaloes secure crucial victories but has also transformed them into a team capable of competing on the national stage.
As Colorado continues its journey toward a potential Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Sanders’s message remains clear to expect greatness. His leadership, combined with the relentless drive of players like Hunter, Shedeur, and Cleveland, has positioned the Buffaloes as a force in college football. “Our expectations are our expectations,” Sanders concluded, underlining the high bar he has set for his team. With every game, Colorado inches closer to its goal, turning doubters into believers and proving that they belong among college football’s elite.