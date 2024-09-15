What Deion Sanders said after win over Colorado State
Colorado's 28-9 victory over Colorado State marked a significant rebound from their shaky start to the season, improving their record to 2-1. Deion Sanders was elated by the way his team took care of business against the Rams. This year's matchup was nothing compared to the double overtime thriller from last September.
Sanders came out swinging at CSU, calling the game "emotional" and said the Buffs "Just wanted to play football." He also mentioned a moment prior to the game with a elbow from a CSU player.
"The disrespect was uncalled for throughout the week," Sanders said. "A couple of their players took shots at the whole program and a few of out players. So, it is what it is. We knew that coming into the game it was going to be a bit personal and it was. One of our coaches, coach Phillips, during warmups .. one of the guys ran into him and elbowed him, which is uncalled for. I just play that our kids never act in that manner. Because I know you guys would have a field day, if they did."
The Buffaloes displayed flashes of their offensive capabilities but also revealed areas that need refinement as they prepare for a tougher conference schedule ahead. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued his impressive season, throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns, highlighting his growing command of the offense. Sanders' efficient 36-of-49 performance underscored his ability to keep the Buffaloes’ passing game alive, even as they faced a determined Rams defense.
After the game, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter sat in front of CU's entire offensive line in a show of unity after last week's loss to Nebraska. This was an entire team effort for the Buffs, who kept Sanders upright for a majority of the time.
"It's important for our line to compete like that," Sanders said. "It's important for these guys to have consistency for Shedeur to come back and play the game that he played."
A key highlight of the game was the connection between Sanders and versatile star Hunter. The Buffs star, who played a pivotal role on both offense and defense, hauled in 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. This marked Hunter’s fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game, setting a new milestone in Colorado history. His dynamic presence on the field, coupled with Sanders’ accuracy, was instrumental in the Buffaloes’ offensive success.
The Buffs final series could've ended with a series of kneel downs and the final. But Sanders and the offense kept going, even going for it on fourth and six with 1:01 left. Coach Prime was asked about the final set of downs and why the Buffs were still throwing with the victory in hand.
"We want to score," Sanders said about the final series. "The game is about scoring, ain't it? I don't know protocol. You should called me and told me when to pull off. As long as the other team is trying to score, we're trying to score. That's my rule."
Coach Prime then hopped on the media for getting on Shedeur after his postgame comments in Lincoln. "You guys buried him after the game last week, Sanders noted. "You didn't say anything tremendously positive after they went for almost 500 yards total offense in week one, right? Where was the praise and the love? But there was a lot of hate and distain and "Here we go again""
While Colorado's performance was promising, the team will need to address defensive lapses and establish a more balanced offensive attack as they head into conference play, where stiffer competition awaits. Baylor will kick off CU's start of Big 12 play next week before the Buffs' first-ever conference trip to Florida for a battle with UFC on Sept. 28.