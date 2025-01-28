What Giants GM Joe Schoen said about meeting with Shedeur Sanders
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen shared his impressions of Shedeur Sanders, the standout quarterback from Colorado and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, during a media session at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday.
Sanders, projected by many to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is a player the Giants are keeping a close eye on as they look to solidify their future at quarterback.
Speaking about Shedeur Sanders, Schoen was complimentary of both the player and his upbringing under the mentorship of his father, Deion Sanders, who serves as the head coach at Colorado. "He's a great kid, a really good personality, football smart. His dad is a football coach," Schoen said via Giants.com.
"It’s a little bit cliché, but he checks all the boxes of a [player with a] dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with." Schoen emphasized Sanders’ football IQ and maturity, noting how these qualities align with what the Giants look for in a potential franchise quarterback.
This wasn’t the Giants’ first interaction with Sanders. Assistant general manager Brandon Brown visited Boulder last season and addressed the Colorado football team, urging them to make the most of every opportunity.
Sanders, who earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors after throwing for 4,134 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, has been on the Giants’ radar for some time. Schoen’s comments highlight the team’s continued interest in Sanders as a high-priority prospect.
During the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas, where Sanders had the chance to meet with teams drafting near the top, Schoen and the Giants’ coaching staff had another opportunity to evaluate him closely. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu served on the Shrine Bowl’s West Team staff, giving the Giants a direct line of insight into Sanders' preparation, work ethic, and personality.
Schoen sees this as a significant advantage in the pre-draft process, stating, "To me, it's just a competitive advantage for us. They get to know who's on time, who's late, who's early, who can learn the playbook."
Schoen remains optimistic about the Giants’ position in the draft, where they hold the third overall pick. He noted that even if top quarterbacks like Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are selected before the Giants are on the clock, the team will still land an elite player. "We know there's going to be a really good player there," Schoen said.
As the Giants move toward the NFL Scouting Combine and further evaluations, Sanders remains a key prospect in their search for the next face of their franchise. Schoen’s praise for Sanders’ talent, personality, and football intelligence suggests the Colorado star is firmly in the Giants' sights as they prepare for the draft in April.