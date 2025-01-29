What John Elway said about Shedeur Sanders preparing for 2025 NFL Draft
John Elway recently shared high praise for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, highlighting his potential to transition successfully to the NFL.
While on The Nick Ferg Show, the Hall-of-Famer emphasized Sanders' well-rounded skill set, pointing to his arm strength, athleticism, and natural feel for the game. "He can make all the throws. He's a great athlete and can move around. He has a great feel for the game," Elway said.
However, he also acknowledged the significant jump from college football to the NFL, a transition Sanders' father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has undoubtedly prepared him for in the coming months.
Elway drew a comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, stressing that the right system and coaching staff can make a huge difference in a young quarterback’s development.
"Hopefully, Shedeur gets in the same situation in the NFL," Elway added, reinforcing the importance of fit when entering the professional ranks. This perspective aligns with the idea that a quarterback’s landing spot can heavily influence their early career trajectory, as seen with past prospects who have either thrived or struggled depending on their team’s system and coaching staff.
Sanders, who has played under his father for all four years of his collegiate career—first at Jackson State and then at Colorado—has demonstrated elite passing efficiency and poise under pressure. His 2024 season with the Buffaloes was particularly impressive.
Sanders led the FBS with a 74% completion rate, passing for 4,134 yards and throwing 41 total touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. Under his leadership, Colorado achieved a 9-4 record, marking the program’s first winning season since 2020. His performance earned him an eighth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting, further solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.
Despite his stellar season, Sanders has opted to sit out of the East-West Shrine Bowl, a move likely aimed at preserving his health and focusing on draft preparation. Currently, he ranks fourth in the betting odds to be selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, with +800 odds, according to FanDuel. He trails Miami’s Cam Ward (+100), Colorado teammate Travis Hunter (+220), and Penn State’s Abdul Carter (+240).
With an elite college resume and strong backing from NFL legends like Elway, Sanders' future in the league will largely depend on his draft destination. If he lands in a system that maximizes his strengths, he could emerge as one of the premier quarterbacks of his class.