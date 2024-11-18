What Kansas' Lance Leipold said about Deion Sanders before matchup
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in a pivotal Big 12 conference matchup. This game marks the renewal of a historic rivalry, now amplified by being played in the iconic NFL venue. Both teams are riding high on momentum, making this a clash with major conference implications.
The 16th-ranked Buffs, sitting at 8-2, are in control of their own destiny in the race for the Big 12 title. Under Sanders' leadership, the team has surged in national prominence, achieving their highest ranking since 2016. They are on a four-game winning streak and looking to continue their path to a potential spot in the conference championship game in Arlington, Texas. Colorado’s meteoric rise this season is a testament to Coach Prime’s transformative leadership, which has injected a fresh energy into the program.
Kansas, meanwhile, has been equally impressive. The Jayhawks are riding a hot streak with back-to-back victories over ranked opponents, including a statement win against BYU that handed the Cougars their first loss of the season. Head coach Lance Leipold, known for his disciplined and innovative approach, has guided Kansas to a better position in the conference standings.
Leipold spoke highly of Sanders ahead of the matchup, praising his unconventional but effective coaching journey. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Prime," Leipold said. "He’s succeeded at every level, from high school to an HBCU program with limited resources, and has built a program with his unique philosophy. I told him in Arizona how much I respect what he’s done."
This game is more than just a battle for Colorado to prove conference supremacy—it’s a showcase of two programs that have defied expectations this season. With Colorado’s dynamic roster and Kansas’ gritty determination, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown that could reshape the Big 12 landscape.