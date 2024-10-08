What Kansas State's Chris Klieman said about Travis Hunter and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes face a pivotal Week 7 matchup as they welcome the 18th-ranked Kansas State to Boulder for a nationally televised showdown.
Both teams come into the game fresh off a bye week, following impressive victories against Big 12 opponents in Week 5. The Buffaloes secured a dominant 48-21 win over UCF, while Kansas State dispatched then-No. 20 Oklahoma State 42-20. The stakes are high as the Buffaloes seek to continue their resurgence under Coach Prime in what promises to be a thrilling game.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has taken note of Colorado’s dynamic and balanced offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Klieman praised Shedeur’s decision-making and accuracy, noting that the sophomore signal-caller has the ability to read defenses and find open targets.
“He throws it to the guy that's open, reads coverage, and knows where he's going with the football,” Klieman said, adding that Shedeur is capable of making all the necessary throws. He also highlighted the versatility of Colorado's offense, pointing out that Sanders is surrounded by talented playmakers like wide receivers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., who can pose serious threats to any defense.
For Kansas State, the challenge will be in slowing down a Colorado offense that has been effective both through the air and on the ground. Klieman acknowledged that his defense cannot afford to focus on any one player or aspect of the Buffaloes' attack, as they are well-rounded.
“We have to have tremendous balance on defense and be able to play the run when we’re short and play the pass when we have to load the box,” he explained.
The Wildcats' defense, known for its physicality and discipline, will need to be at its best to keep up with the fast-paced Colorado offense.
On the other side of the ball, Colorado’s defense will have to contend with a Kansas State team that prides itself on offensive balance as well. Klieman expects to see aggressive man coverage and pressure from the Buffaloes’ defense, led by their star cornerback, Travis Hunter.
The Buffs playmaker has garnered attention for his rare ability to play at a high level on both sides of the ball, continues to impress with his athleticism and impact. Klieman praised Hunter, noting, “He’s a dynamic, impact player on both sides. It just doesn’t happen a lot right now in college football.”
The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. ET at Folsom Field, with national coverage on ESPN. Both teams will be eager to build on their momentum as they chase postseason aspirations, making this one of the most exciting games of the week.