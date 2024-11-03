What national analysts say about Colorado's Big 12 title chances
Week 10 of the college football season has continued the wild momentum of 2024, leaving only five undefeated teams in the top 25. Oregon, Miami, BYU, Indiana, and Army all stand alone at the moment. Among conferences, the Big 12 is one of the most tightly contested, especially after this chaotic week.
Iowa State, previously undefeated, suffered their first loss to Texas Tech, shaking up the standings. BYU, emerging from a bye week, now prepares to face a Utah team desperate to end a four-game skid. Meanwhile, Kansas State’s second conference loss has placed Colorado in an advantageous position as the season nears its conclusion.
With just a few games remaining, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are in a unique position to secure a Big 12 title game appearance, and perhaps even a College Football Playoff spot. If Colorado manages to win its remaining games against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State, and if Iowa State stumbles one more time, Colorado’s title game dreams could come true.
Analysts highlight that the simplest path for Coach Prime’s team involves both BYU and Colorado winning out, with Kansas State defeating Iowa State in the finale. This scenario would set up a Big 12 championship showdown between BYU and Colorado, making the Buffaloes a potential playoff contender.
Despite an early setback against Nebraska in September, the Buffaloes have rallied and now find themselves in playoff contention. With just a few games left, Coach Prime’s team is eyeing not only a conference title but the chance to compete for a national title. Colorado’s next challenge is Texas Tech, a game set for Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, where the Buffs hope to take another step closer to their championship aspirations.