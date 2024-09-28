What NFL Draft experts are saying about Shedeur Sanders before UCF
Shedeur Sanders has quickly emerged as one of the most compelling quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite playing in a program still finding its footing at the Power Four level, Sanders’ combination of arm talent, composure under pressure, and football intelligence has garnered attention from NFL analysts and scouts. Among those analysts is Todd McShay, a prominent figure in ESPN's NFL Draft coverage, whose recent comments have only amplified the buzz surrounding Sanders as a top NFL Draft pick.
McShay, often regarded as the more reliable half of ESPN’s former draft expert duo alongside Mel Kiper Jr., has provided a glowing assessment of Sanders following a thorough review of Colorado’s game against Baylor. McShay, who has built a reputation for predicting what will happen in the NFL Draft (even if not with perfect accuracy), spoke highly of Sanders’ performance, particularly his ability to make difficult throws with precision and anticipation. His statement, “Best pure passer (anticipation, placement, throwing guys open, etc.) in the ‘25 class!” was unequivocal, signaling that Sanders has already established himself as an elite prospect.
The comparison between McShay and Kiper is significant in understanding how draft experts view prospects. While Kiper has been vocal about Sanders’ potential, suggesting that he "should" be the top quarterback taken in next year's draft, McShay’s endorsement is more assertive. Kiper’s use of the word “should” implies some level of uncertainty or conditionality, while McShay’s assessment of Sanders as the best passer in his class leaves little room for doubt. McShay’s confidence reflects how Sanders' skill set translates to the next level, particularly his ability to deliver the ball with accuracy and timing, regardless of the quality of protection or support around him.
One of the critical aspects of McShay’s evaluation, and something that Kiper has also touched on, is the state of Colorado’s offensive line. As a unit, they've been, at best, inconsistent, frequently leaving Sanders vulnerable to pressure. In fact, during the Baylor game, Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholdt was seen chastising his linemen for allowing Sanders to take too many hits. For Colorado, the poor offensive line play is a legitimate concern, but for NFL evaluators, it paints a different picture.
The key question NFL general managers ask when scouting quarterbacks from college programs is how well the prospect will adapt to their future team’s offensive line, which might not be an elite unit. Rarely does the top quarterback in the draft go to a team that already has a perfect setup in place. Historically, teams picking at the top of the draft are often in disarray, with poor offensive lines and weak running games being common issues. The challenge for evaluators is to project how a quarterback will perform when faced with subpar protection, and Sanders has already answered that question.
Despite facing heavy pressure, Sanders’ completion percentage remains remarkably steady. The number completion was 69.3 percent in 2023, and 67.9 percent through the first four games of 2024. This indicates that he can maintain a high level of performance even when things aren’t ideal around him. For context, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who had a much stronger supporting cast at LSU, posted a career completion percentage of 68.8 percent. Sanders’ ability to deliver under less favorable circumstances stands out to evaluators, who see his success behind a weak offensive line as an indicator of his potential to thrive in the NFL, even on teams with similar issues.
McShay’s assessment is supported by other experts and former players. Matt Leinart, a former NFL quarterback and current college football analyst, has been vocal in his praise of Sanders. The USC Heisman winner understands the challenges quarterbacks face when dealing with poor offensive line play, expressed his admiration for Sanders’ ability to maneuver in the pocket, avoid pressure, and deliver accurate throws downfield. Leinart’s comments are noteworthy because they come from someone who has experienced the rigors of high-level football, both in college and the NFL.
Additionally, Bucky Brooks, a former NFL scout and current analyst for the NFL Network, has praised Sanders’ poise, accuracy, and ability to make high-pressure throws. Brooks, who highlighted Sanders’ “wow” throws under duress, emphasized that Sanders is not just a talented passer but also someone who excels in critical moments, such as third downs and red zone situations. For NFL evaluators, these traits are crucial, as they are often the difference between a successful NFL quarterback and one who struggles to adapt to the next level.
One of the most intriguing aspects of Sanders’ draft projection is the question of what he could achieve in a more stable environment. If Sanders is already posting NFL-caliber numbers—over 4,000 passing yards, nearly 35 touchdowns, and only six interceptions—while playing behind a subpar offensive line and without a dominant running game, it’s exciting to think about what he could accomplish with a stronger supporting cast. In a league where quarterbacks often face immense pressure to perform from day one, Sanders has already shown that he can succeed without the luxury of a perfect setup.
For NFL teams, this is a significant green flag. They won’t have to wonder if Sanders can handle adversity; he has proven that he can. The prospect of what Sanders might look like with an NFL offensive line, a solid running game, and more time to throw is tantalizing. It suggests that Sanders, as good as he is now, may have only scratched the surface of his potential. If his current situation at Colorado represents his floor, the ceiling at the next level could be much higher.
Of course, NFL Draft projections are never a sure thing. Even the most well-regarded analysts like McShay and Kiper have been wrong before. However, Sanders’ performance thus far has attracted praise from nearly every corner of the football world, from draft analysts to former players. His combination of poise, accuracy, and the ability to thrive in less-than-ideal circumstances makes him a rare and valuable prospect. As McShay’s comments have made clear, Sanders’ stock can only rise from here, and as the draft approaches, he is likely to be one of the most talked-about names on the board.
Sanders has positioned himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, and the endorsements from experts only reinforce this view. While Colorado’s offensive line struggles may be a concern in the short term, they have given NFL scouts a glimpse into Sanders’ ability to overcome adversity—something that will serve him well at the next level. With each passing week, it becomes clearer that Sanders is a special talent, and the conversation surrounding him as a top draft pick is only beginning to heat up.