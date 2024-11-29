What Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said about Deion Sanders and Colorado
The upcoming clash between No. 25 Colorado and Oklahoma State promises to be a pivotal matchup with significant implications for both programs. Colorado, led by head coach Deion Sanders, is aiming to cap off a season of growth and resilience. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State, under the leadership of veteran coach Mike Gundy, seeks to further establish itself as a formidable force in college football.
Mike Gundy's remarks about Sanders underscore a mutual respect between the two coaches. "You know me, I don’t have very many friends," Gundy quipped. "Deion’s busy making money in commercials, I’m guessing he doesn’t have any time to talk to me. You don’t get to where he is by not being pretty smart.” Their first on-field meeting on Friday follows a cordial offseason encounter during a conference meeting in Phoenix, setting the stage for an intriguing coaching duel.
For Oklahoma State to succeed, Gundy emphasized the importance of containing Colorado’s stars. "You gotta control him (Shedeur Sanders) … you gotta know where Travis Hunter is," Gundy stated. Offensively, he pinpointed rushing efficiency—averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry—as a critical factor.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter remain central to Colorado’s strategy. Sanders, a Davey O’Brien Award finalist, has been prolific, amassing 3,488 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and four rushing scores. His precision and poise have fueled Colorado’s high-octane offense. Hunter, a two-way sensation and Heisman contender, continues to redefine versatility with 1,036 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, and game-changing defensive contributions.
Gundy praised Hunter as “arguably the best player in the country” and highlighted his unique endurance and elite skill set. For Colorado, the game offers a chance to rebound from recent setbacks, finish strong, and boost recruiting momentum. A victory could solidify their emergence under Sanders while enhancing the postseason awards campaigns of Sanders and Hunter.
Kickoff is set for Noon ET on ABC, with both teams eager to leave their mark in a season-defining showdown.