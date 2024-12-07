What Rick George said about Deion Sanders' contract negotiations, hints at retirement
Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George has revealed that preliminary discussions about a contract extension with head coach Deion Sanders have taken place, but further talks will wait until after the season, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell. Sanders, who signed a five-year deal upon his arrival in Boulder, will have three years remaining after this season.
George, who has played a pivotal role in reshaping Colorado’s athletics, also hinted at his own future. He stated he does not plan to extend his tenure beyond his current contract, which expires on June 30, 2026. However, he expressed enthusiasm about the current state of Colorado athletics. “It’s fun to win again and I like what (Deion Sanders) is doing,” George said, signaling confidence in the program’s direction under Sanders.
“Everybody talks about all these rumors and all these other things, and I kind of tune out that noise,” George said. “I know who Deion is, and I know what he represents and I believe he wants to be here for the long haul. We’ve supported all the initiatives that he’s embraced and we’ll continue to do that. My expectation is that he’ll be here and he can write some of our record books moving forward.”
The comments come amid increased speculation about Sanders' future at Colorado. An ESPN report raised questions about whether Sanders might jump to another high-profile program or even the NFL. According to the report, Sanders would only consider opportunities that allow him to remain "his full self," including his distinctive coaching style, charisma, and his preference for bringing his own advisors and staff. Sanders’ impact has been transformational, and his departure could have significant ramifications for Colorado.
The rumor mill has also connected Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to a potential future with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, not everyone is sold on the idea. An anonymous AFC executive expressed concerns about the duo entering the NFL together, saying, "I hope for Shedeur that doesn’t happen. He has to be his own man in his own career.”
The Buffaloes (9-3) await their postseason fate, with a bowl game announcement expected in the coming days. Colorado is likely to land in either the Alamo Bowl or the Holiday Bowl, marking a significant achievement for a program that has undergone a remarkable turnaround under Sanders’ leadership.