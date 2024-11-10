What Shedeur Sanders said after Colorado's win over Texas Tech
Colorado's 41-27 victory over Texas Tech highlighted Shedeur Sanders' remarkable performance and his continued ascent in college football. Sanders, the dynamic quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, finishing the game with 291 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. His performance, along with two-way star Travis Hunter’s significant contributions, helped the Buffaloes overcome an early deficit and secure a solid win.
Shedeur Sanders' impact on the game was unmistakable. He completed 30 of 43 pass attempts, demonstrating both his accuracy and decision-making skills. Over the season, Sanders has maintained consistent excellence, completing 250 of 343 passes for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His stats reveal his dual-threat capability as he leads the team with five rushing touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and ability to make plays on the ground when needed.
Beyond his immediate game impact, Sanders' career statistics are reaching impressive milestones. He recently surpassed the 13,000-yard mark for career passing yards and 120 career passing touchdowns, setting him apart as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football. His current career totals stand at 1,164 completions on 1,674 attempts for 13,101 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, illustrating both his longevity and sustained high level of play. Additionally, he tied a Colorado record with 20 consecutive games with a passing touchdown, matching Sefo Liufau's record. In a broader scope, he has passed for a touchdown in 45 straight games in his career, a testament to his consistency.
In his post game comments, Sanders highlighted his team's resilience and determination. He spoke about the mindset shift that helped the Buffaloes turn things around in the second half. "Knowing it’s go time," Sanders noted, emphasizing that despite the challenges faced early in the game, his team was confident they could bounce back. He recognized the unfortunate errors and misreads that affected their first-half performance but pointed to a collective understanding within the team that they couldn’t afford mistakes in the second half.
Sanders' comments reflected a deep-seated confidence within the team. He explained that there was never a sense of panic or doubt, even when they were down by 13 points. Instead, the team exhibited a calmness and trust in each other that Sanders believes is a sign of a "great team." He credited his coaches for their reassurance, stating that one coach emphasized the importance of the team’s poise and confidence when they were behind, further fostering the team’s sense of unity.
This confidence was evident in Colorado’s balanced offensive and defensive performance. While Sanders and the offense were executing plays with precision, the defense also stepped up, particularly in the second half, forcing turnovers on several key Texas Tech possessions. Sanders noted that there is a mutual understanding between the offense and defense—if one side struggles, the other will step up to support them. This dynamic has allowed the Buffaloes to perform effectively under pressure and build confidence in high-stakes situations.
Deion Sanders pays homage to Colorado player battling cancer
Sanders also mentioned the camaraderie among the team's wide receivers. He acknowledged their talent and the challenge for opponents in covering them effectively. In particular, he highlighted Hunter, who had an impressive game with nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, providing Sanders with a reliable target. This depth at the wide receiver position allows Colorado’s offense to exploit favorable matchups and keep opposing defenses on their toes.
Reflecting on the road environment, Sanders expressed that the team has grown accustomed to hostile atmospheres, often thriving under the pressure. He addressed the unique traditions of Texas Tech fans, including the throwing of tortillas, with a sense of humor, noting the oddity of such practices. Sanders even signed a tortilla for a fan, embracing the spirited environment while showing respect for the fans and the tradition.
Colorado’s ability to succeed in challenging environments has been evident in recent games, where they have scored more than 34 points in three consecutive road games. This resilience on the road speaks to their preparedness and focus, key factors in their recent success. Sanders expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to connect with fans on the road, recognizing that this season represents a chance for many fans to see the Buffaloes play live, which he considers a special experience.
As the national perception shifts for Colorado, winning becomes more important
In discussing his own confidence, Sanders emphasized that it remains unwavering, regardless of external challenges. He attributed his confidence to the team's unity and belief in each other, stating that, despite setbacks or losses, their resilience and character never waver. This outlook is reflective of the leadership and poise he brings to the team.
Sanders' performance against Texas Tech exemplified his role as a leader and a playmaker for Colorado. His impressive stats, combined with his confidence and ability to rally his team, highlight his value to the Buffaloes. With each game, Sanders continues to break records and strengthen his legacy in college football.