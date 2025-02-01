What Shedeur Sanders wants NFL teams to know about him before NFL Draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains one of the top prospects, projected as a first-round pick and potentially the No. 1 overall selection. If the Tennessee Titans decide to pass on him, teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are expected to be in play for the talented signal-caller.
Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has proven himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football and is now on the verge of making the leap to the next level.
Sanders recently attended the Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium, where he had the opportunity to support his brother, Shilo Sanders, and other NFL hopefuls. During the game, he joined the NFL Network broadcast and spoke with Jane Slater, offering insight into his personality and work ethic.
Despite the spotlight that comes with being the son of a football icon, Sanders emphasized his humility and love for the game. He credited his father for instilling a strong work ethic in him and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has had throughout his career.
"I'm really a humble guy. I'm really a humble guy; I'm a team player," Sanders said. "I just love football. I did everything I wanted to do and can do in life, just by how pops helped us grow up and everything. He instilled hard work in us. ... He made us work for everything, and now I'm just thankful to be out here grinding, playing each and every week, each and every day, doing something I love."
Sanders had an outstanding 2024 season, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,134 yards and accounting for 41 total touchdowns in 13 games. His ability to extend plays, make pinpoint throws under pressure, and demonstrate leadership on and off the field has made him a top target for quarterback-needy teams in the draft.
Shedeur is widely regarded as one of the two best quarterback prospects, alongside Miami’s Cam Ward, making their performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day crucial in determining draft positioning.
Next month, Sanders will head to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he will have the chance to showcase his skills in front of scouts, coaches, and general managers.
With his strong resume and the intangibles that teams look for in a franchise quarterback, Sanders has the potential to be one of the first names called on draft night. His journey from Colorado to the NFL will soon reach its next chapter, as he looks to cement himself as the future face of an NFL franchise.