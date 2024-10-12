What time, TV channel is Colorado Football vs. No. 18 Kansas State on today?
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) are set to host the 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Folsom Field, aiming to extend their winning streak to four games.
The Buffs enters the game after a dominant performance over UCF, where they secured a 48-21 victory before their bye week. In that matchup, Colorado was a 14-point underdog but exceeded expectations with their best performance of the season. Travis Hunter, widely considered one of the best players in college football, delivered a stellar performance, catching nine passes for 89 yards and contributing on both sides of the ball with an interception. Vanderbilt transfer Will Shepard also had a breakout game, recording four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Colorado was relentless, racking up five sacks and forcing a crucial turnover. Hunter's interception showcased his versatility, and his celebration with the Heisman pose hinted at his ambitions for the prestigious award. Now, after a well-timed bye, the Buffaloes turn their attention to Kansas State, another formidable opponent also coming off a bye week. Kansas State is fresh off a convincing 42-20 victory over Oklahoma State, fueled by a potent rushing attack that saw junior running back DJ Giddens lead the way with 187 yards and a touchdown.
This Saturday’s matchup marks the first meeting between Colorado and Kansas State since 2010, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this contest. A key focus for Colorado will be containing the Wildcats' rushing game, particularly the dynamic DJ Giddens. Giddens currently ranks as the seventh-best rusher in the nation, averaging 120.8 yards per game and an impressive 7.3 yards per carry. Colorado will also face a familiar face in the backfield, as Dylan Edwards, last year’s leading rusher for the Buffaloes, returns to Boulder as part of Kansas State’s offensive attack.
The Buffaloes’ defense has been impressive in recent weeks, particularly against the run. In their victory over UCF, Colorado held the Knights, who boasted the nation's top rushing attack, to 177 yards on the ground. Their lead running back, RJ Harvey, was limited to just 77 yards. This defensive effort is part of a larger trend for Colorado, as they are one of only six teams in the country that has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. Stopping Giddens and forcing Kansas State into a one-dimensional offense will be critical for Colorado’s success.
Offensively, Shedeur Sanders continues to shine in his second year with the Buffaloes. Sanders has already thrown for 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, with Travis Hunter emerging as his go-to target. Hunter ranks third in the country with 46 receptions, and his 561 receiving yards and six touchdowns put him among the nation's elite. Hunter’s ability to make plays in crucial situations has made him Sanders’ most reliable option when under pressure.
Sheppard is coming off his best performance as a Buff and could become a key red zone target moving forward, particularly with his size at 6’3”. Additionally, LaJohntay Wester, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, has already made a significant impact with five touchdowns on the season. His ability to exploit mismatches, particularly when covered by linebackers or safeties, could play a pivotal role in the Wildcats’ defensive struggles. Kansas State has allowed an average of 244.2 passing yards per game, a weakness Sanders and the Colorado offense will look to exploit.
A victory over Kansas State would be significant for Colorado, as it could propel them into the top 25 rankings for the first time this season. The Buffaloes will be ready to put on a show under the lights at Folsom Field.
Colorado vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Saturday, Oct. 11
Kickoff: 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Radio: 850 KOA
SIRIUS/XM 386