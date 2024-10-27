What Travis Hunter said after Colorado's win over Cincinnati
Travis Hunter continues to make waves for the Colorado Buffaloes, coming off his best receiving game of the season with a stellar performance of nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati. His standout play led to him being featured on ESPN's SportsCenter, where he shared insights on his performance, his connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffaloes' goals as they push through the Big 12 season.
When asked about his on-field connection with Shedeur Sanders, Hunter highlighted the strong bond they've developed since their time together at Jackson State under Coach Deion Sanders. “We've just got that connection,” Hunter explained. “I went to Jackson State, we’ve been working for three years. We already know what we gotta do, and that's what we come out and do. We’re trying to go win something big.” Their synergy has become one of Colorado’s greatest assets, as the pair’s familiarity allows them to read and anticipate each other’s moves, adding to the Buffaloes' offensive threat.
Hunter also spoke about the dedication required to handle the unique demands of playing both cornerback and receiver. His commitment is clear: “I just go in and have my head down. I wake up at 5 a.m. and be the first person here and the last to leave.” This rigorous schedule, combined with support from his coaches, is what enables Hunter to excel on both sides of the ball, a rarity in modern college football. He expressed gratitude for his coaches' role in his development, recognizing their help as essential to his preparation.
Looking ahead, Hunter stressed the team’s focus on taking it one game at a time. “Our motto is to go 1-0 each week,” he shared. “Just keep our head down for the next game and put this game behind us.” This disciplined approach has been central to the Buffaloes’ success, as they look to maintain momentum in the Big 12 race.
With this win over Cincinnati, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes became bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, marking another milestone in Coach Prime’s transformative era at Colorado. As they enter the thick of conference competition, Hunter emphasized the need to “keep playing Colorado football,” showing confidence in their identity as a team. The Buffaloes, led by Hunter’s remarkable two-way play and Sanders' leadership, have set their sights on continued success as they pursue big goals in a season already filled with impressive accomplishments.