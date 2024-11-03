What Travis Hunter told Nick Saban about Heisman campaign
Travis Hunter's play-making ability has defined college football this season, capturing attention with his extraordinary versatility on both sides of the field. Known for thrilling fans by either catching touchdowns or shutting down opponents defensively, Hunter’s dual-threat talent has positioned him as a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy.
This past week, though, fans didn’t see him in action due to Colorado’s second bye week. But Hunter didn’t simply rest—he embarked on a “world tour” of sorts, making a high-profile appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff at Happy Valley before No. 3 Penn State defeated No. 4 Ohio State.
On GameDay, the panel of hosts lightheartedly embraced Hunter as the Heisman front-runner. The Buffs two-way star shared some insights into his life off the field, recounting a recent fishing trip with Deion Sanders down in Texas. Reflecting on the break, Hunter highlighted the special father-son dynamic he enjoys with Sanders, noting that their bond has played a significant role in his growth both as a player and a person.
Hunter also received a notable endorsement from Nick Saban. The former Alabama coach candidly asked Hunter about his approach to the demanding schedule of a dual-role player, explaining that he had seen many talented players with the potential to go both ways but had never successfully translated it to game scenarios. Saban asked, “How do you prepare every week to play both ways?”
Hunter’s response revealed his pro-level mentality. He starts each week with a minimum of ten hours of film study and attacks practice with unwavering dedication and that he gives his all regardless of whether he's on offense or defense. “I’m putting 100% no matter who’s in front of me, and I’m not going to get tired,” he stated confidently, underlining his relentless focus and commitment.
As he remains “locked in” for an exceptional college run, Hunter continues to chase history and accolades. With Colorado set to face Texas Tech on November 9, the football world eagerly awaits what this standout athlete will accomplish next in his Heisman pursuit.