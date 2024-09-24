What UCF's Gus Malzahn said about Coach Prime and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have captured the nation’s attention since their return to the Big 12. Last week’s thrilling 38-31 overtime victory against Baylor further solidified their position as one of the most talked-about teams in college football.
This win marked their second consecutive 3-1 start under Sanders, and the Buffaloes' dynamic performance continues to showcase the unique energy that Coach Prime brings to the program. Their upcoming matchup with the UCF Knights has everyone excited, particularly UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, who has great respect for Sanders and the Colorado team.
During a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game, Malzahn was asked about Sanders' influence on Colorado’s football program. He acknowledged Sanders’ star power, both as a coach and a former player, saying, “What I admire about him is that he does it his way. The juice and attention he brings to our league is really good.” Sanders’ flair and approach have sparked discussions about the entertainment value he adds to the sport, a topic Malzahn touched upon by recognizing the coach’s ability to bring new excitement to college football.
Malzahn also had high praise for Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who has impressed many with his quarterback play. Malzahn emphasized that the key to stopping Colorado’s offense would be applying pressure on Shedeur.
He described him as “a veteran guy” who stays composed under pressure and does a “good job of throwing the ball vertically.” Even in situations where Shedeur is pressured, Malzahn noted his ability to extend plays with his feet and deliver accurate throws. His poise and intelligence have made him a focal point for defenses, and Malzahn stressed that UCF would need to step up their pass rush to contain him.
The conversation naturally shifted to Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way star. Malzahn expressed his admiration for Hunter, calling him an “elite player” and saying, “He’s the guy that sticks out.”
Hunter has been making an impact on both sides of the ball, contributing significantly as a receiver and a defensive back. Malzahn highlighted the remarkable nature of Hunter playing so many snaps, saying, “Since I’ve been in college football, I’ve not seen it.” He even compared Hunter to Deion Sanders during his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys, noting their shared ability to excel in multiple roles.
As Colorado prepares to face UCF, Malzahn recognizes the challenge but is excited for the opportunity on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).