Where ESPN ranked Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in 2024 Top 100 CFB list
As the 2024 college football season approaches, excitement builds for Colorado's season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29. This game is set to showcase two of the nation's top players, as recognized by ESPN's recent ranking of the top 100 college football players for the 2024 season. ESPN's rankings, curated by a panel of experts, take into account players' past performances, expected roles in the upcoming season, recruiting profiles, and NFL draft prospects.
Leading the charge for Colorado is two-way star Travis Hunter who was at No. 3, making him one of the most talked about players in the sport. The EA Sports cover star jumped from No. 35 in the 2023 rankings and is widely regarded as the most talented player of his generation. Whether he's making plays on offense or defense, Hunter's ability to dominate on both sides of the ball makes him a unique and invaluable asset to Colorado. For the Buffaloes to improve upon their four-win season from last year, Hunter will need to deliver a standout performance. Many expect him to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, making this year crucial for his legacy at Colorado.
However, Hunter isn't the only Buffaloes standout receiving national attention. CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a significant leap in ESPN's rankings from No. 69 in 2023 to No. 24 this year. Sanders' rise is attributed to his impressive 27-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio from the previous season, a remarkable feat considering the subpar offensive line he played behind. With better protection in 2024, Sanders is expected to rank among the national leaders in key statistical categories and is even viewed as a strong candidate for the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN analyst believes Sanders duo will end up in Dallas next year
With Hunter and Sanders leading the way, Colorado will have two of the best players on the field in nearly every game they play this season. The Buffaloes have bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, bringing in talent on both offense and defense. As a result, they are poised to compete in a wide-open Big 12 conference this fall, aiming to make a significant impact and prove that they are more than just a two-man show.