Where ESPN voted Colorado's Travis Hunter in mid-season Heisman poll
ESPN placing Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter as a mid-season Heisman finalist speaks volumes about his impact in college football. Hunter earned 52 total votes in the straw poll, including three first-place votes, emphasizing his status as one of the sport's most dynamic and valuable players. No one else in college football combines his versatility and effectiveness across both offense and defense.
As Colorado returned to the Big 12, Hunter quickly emerged as a leader in the conference, particularly with his prowess as a wide receiver. He led the Big 12 in receptions with 49 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns. His season started with four straight games surpassing 100 receiving yards, showcasing his explosive capabilities. However, Hunter's contributions don't stop at offense. As a cornerback, he has excelled defensively, making key plays, including three pass breakups and two interceptions, and he hasn’t allowed a single touchdown pass, adding to his extraordinary value.
Hunter was beat out by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who took 66 total votes (11 first-place). Miami's Cam Ward came in third as the only quarterback listed in the top three.
Unfortunately, Hunter suffered a shoulder injury in Colorado’s tight 31-28 loss to Kansas State, which caused him to miss the second half. Coach Deion Sanders hasn't provided a clear update on Hunter’s condition, leaving fans hoping for a quick recovery for this Heisman contender. His absence is notable as no other player contributes to their team in such a comprehensive manner.
One of Hunter’s defining moments came in Colorado's 48-21 win over UCF, where he made several highlight-reel plays, including a diving interception that prompted him to strike the iconic Heisman pose. He also caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in that game, epitomizing his dual-threat ability.
Before his injury, Hunter had been on the field for 92% of Colorado's offensive and defensive plays, totaling 663 snaps. No other FBS player has come close to matching his 500 combined snaps, making Hunter a unique and deserving Heisman finalist.