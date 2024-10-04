Where Travis Hunter will likely go in the latest 2025 NFL Draft projections
Travis Hunter was recently slated to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Jacksonville Jaguars predicted to hold the top selection once again. Pro Football Focus released its updated NFL Mock Draft this week, and Hunter is seen as the leading candidate to go first overall. If this projection holds, Hunter will return to his home state of Florida, as he originally hails from the Sunshine State.
This draft class is expected to be headlined by generational talents, with a blend of standout quarterbacks and elite defensive prospects dominating the top 10. Hunter, however, is currently viewed as the best player in college football, according to many analysts and experts.
If he continues to perform at this level, he could earn both the Heisman Trophy and the distinction of being the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. Known for his two-way abilities as both a cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter plans to continue playing both sides of the ball at the NFL level.
"I want to be the first pick, Hunter said on the Kickin it with Dee podcast. "I never dreamed of it until a couple of years ago when I knew I had a chance. That has been my main goal. I don't care where it is at"
One surprising aspect of PFF’s mock draft is the drop of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who many scouts had previously regarded as the top quarterback prospect. Despite his impressive play, Sanders has fallen out of the top 10 in this projection, signaling a potential shift in how teams value the 2025 quarterback class.
As Colorado enjoys its bye week at the midpoint of the college football season, Hunter continues to cement his legacy. His performance has been remarkable, and he is on track for an historic season in Boulder. If his dominance persists, it seems inevitable that he will make waves not just in college football, but as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter's journey from high school sensation to two-way star at Colorado has the potential to culminate with him becoming the first overall pick. He would also make CU history as former Buffs running back Bo Matthews has held the highest-drafted title since 1974.